Quarterfield Station lands 3 new tenants, hits 100% occupancy

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC has brokered three retail leases, cumulatively totaling more than 10,000 square feet of space, at Quarterfield Station, a 23,180-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Glen Burnie.

The recent leasing activity elevates occupancy at the center, located at 7704 Quarterfield Road, to 100%. MacKenzie Executive Vice President and Principal Chris Bennett, together with Vice President Ginny Vernick and real estate adviser Morgan Wimbrow, represented the landlord, Quarterfield Ventures LLC in all three lease transactions.

Pain Management Solutions, a pain management facility which operates locations in six states including more than 20 in Maryland, signed a lease for 4,092 square feet of space. Its affiliate company, Clearway Surgery Center executed a lease for 4,141 square feet of space and Starbucks Coffee intends to occupy a 2,225-square-foot building on a pad site fronting Quarterfield Road. Existing tenants include Apex Neuropathy and Pain Center, Life Force Chiropractic, Maryland Primary Care and Pivot PT. Michele Kornbluth of Lee & Associates | Maryland represented Pain Management Solutions and Clearway Surgery Center.

Nearly 200,000 people, including nearly 75,000 households with an average household income exceeding $95,000 reside within a five-mile radius of Quarterfield Station. The center features roadside visibility from Quarterfield Road, a location with proximity to MD Route 100 and Interstate 97. University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center is two miles from the site.

MacKenzie Management Company is overseeing all property management functions at Quarterfield Station.