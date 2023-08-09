Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Quarterfield Station lands 3 new tenants, hits 100% occupancy

Daily Record Staff//August 9, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Quarterfield Station lands 3 new tenants, hits 100% occupancy

Nearly 200,000 people, including nearly 75,000 households with an average household income exceeding $95,000 reside within a five-mile radius of Quarterfield Station. The center features roadside visibility from Quarterfield Road, a location with proximity to MD Route 100 and Interstate 97. University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center is two miles from the site. (Photo courtesy of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services)

Quarterfield Station lands 3 new tenants, hits 100% occupancy

By Daily Record Staff

//August 9, 2023

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC has brokered three retail leases, cumulatively totaling more than 10,000 square feet of space, at Quarterfield Station, a 23,180-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Glen Burnie.

The recent leasing activity elevates occupancy at the center, located at 7704 Quarterfield Road, to 100%. MacKenzie Executive Vice President and Principal Chris Bennett, together with Vice President Ginny Vernick and real estate adviser Morgan Wimbrow, represented the landlord, Quarterfield Ventures LLC in all three lease transactions.

Pain Management Solutions, a pain management facility which operates locations in six states including more than 20 in Maryland, signed a lease for 4,092 square feet of space. Its affiliate company, Clearway Surgery Center executed a lease for 4,141 square feet of space and Starbucks Coffee intends to occupy a 2,225-square-foot building on a pad site fronting Quarterfield Road. Existing tenants include Apex Neuropathy and Pain Center, Life Force Chiropractic, Maryland Primary Care and Pivot PT. Michele Kornbluth of Lee & Associates | Maryland represented Pain Management Solutions and Clearway Surgery Center.

Nearly 200,000 people, including nearly 75,000 households with an average household income exceeding $95,000 reside within a five-mile radius of Quarterfield Station. The center features roadside visibility from Quarterfield Road, a location with proximity to MD Route 100 and Interstate 97. University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center is two miles from the site.

MacKenzie Management Company is overseeing all property management functions at Quarterfield Station.

Related Content

Montgomery County reports lowest non-seasonal June unemployment in decades

The June 2023 preliminary unemployment rate in Montgomery County showed the lowest non-seasonal June rate in m[...]

August 9, 2023

McDaniel College secures multiyear grant to expand wellness initiatives

McDaniel College received a multiyear grant to support the development of wellness initiatives and programming[...]

August 9, 2023

Ex-Strong City Baltimore CEO indicted, accused of using PPP money to cover up mismanagement

The former CEO of Strong City Baltimore is facing federal charges after a grand jury accused him of misusing P[...]

August 9, 2023

Man sought for Maryland shooting wounded by Marshals during Virginia arrest

A Maryland man wanted on an attempted murder charge was wounded by U.S. Marshals in northern Virginia.

August 9, 2023
A fallen pole rests on a car at the intersection of Route 140 and Market Street in Westminster on Aug. 7, 2023. (Baltimore Sun Staff/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Moore says responders rescued nearly 50 people trapped in cars among downed power lines

Gov. Wes Moore praised emergency responders and electrical workers for ensuring that none of the nearly 50 peo[...]

August 8, 2023

New Floor & Decor location at Glen Burnie Crossing adding 50 jobs

Floor & Decor has chosen Glen Burnie Crossing as the site for its second location in the greater Baltimore reg[...]

August 8, 2023

Editors Picks

Ex-Strong City Baltimore CEO indicted, accused of using PPP money to cover up mi[...]

9/8/2023
Matthew A.S. Esworthy, a member at Bowie & Jensen LLC in Towson, believes that a data quality specialist is not a cookie-cutter position and can take different forms depending on the law firm that employs them.

Does your law firm need a data quality specialist?

9/8/2023
A fallen pole rests on a car at the intersection of Route 140 and Market Street in Westminster on Aug. 7, 2023. (Baltimore Sun Staff/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Moore says responders rescued nearly 50 people trapped in cars among downed powe[...]

8/8/2023

An appellate lawyer’s request to the Maryland Supreme Court: More fonts, p[...]

8/8/2023

Use of AI tools raises concerns about potential for employment discrimination

8/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump on Aug. 1, 2023, at a Department of Justice office in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account, docum[...]

9/8/2023
People leave the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices on July 26, 2023, in Miramar, Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Judge denies request to block Florida law making it a crime to drive people in t[...]

9/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won̵[...]

9/8/2023
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party on Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio voters reject proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion [...]

9/8/2023
In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Judge rules Southwest failed to follow order in flight attendant’s free-sp[...]

9/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar