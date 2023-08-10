Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. Supreme Court defers to state on ammonia regulations for chicken plants

Madeleine O'Neill//August 10, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Md. Supreme Court defers to state on ammonia regulations for chicken plants

Md. Supreme Court defers to state on ammonia regulations for chicken plants

By Madeleine O'Neill

//August 10, 2023

The state’s top court has sided with the Maryland Department of the Environment in a dispute over airborne pollution from chicken farms, a ruling that frustrated environmental activists who say local waterways and communities are not being adequately protected.

In a 6-1 decision, the Maryland Supreme Court found that the department’s permitting scheme for animal feeding operations (AFOs) does enough to regulate ammonia, an irritating gas that is emitted from animal waste and causes nutrient pollution.

Excess nutrients like nitrogen make algae grow, which reduces the amount of oxygen in the water and increases toxins. Nutrients are a key contributor to pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, which has been the focus of decades-long restoration efforts.

Chicken farms, like those on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, create tens of millions of pounds of waste that emits ammonia into the air — where it can then land in surrounding communities or waterways.

Every five years, Maryland’s Department of the Environment issues a water pollution control permitting plan. The 2019 proposal included a provision that “if outdoor air quality is determined to be a resources concern,” the poultry facility should use appropriate standards to address the issue.

Environmental groups argued the provision does not go far enough in regulating ammonia emissions and essentially leaves it up to the polluter to determine if air quality is a concern.

The department responded that it had limited authority to regulate air quality using state and federal water regulations, but the provision in the 2019 proposal went farther than previous permitting schemes.

A majority of the Supreme Court justices agreed.

“The Department’s decision to evaluate each AFO individually and to require appropriately tailored best management practices to control these emissions where they present a real risk of discharge, is reasonable and falls within the discretion afforded to the Department by the Legislature under Maryland’s water pollution control law,” Justice Brynja M. Booth wrote. “We will not substitute our judgment for that of the agency.”

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Shirley M. Watts found that the department is required to regulate ammonia as a water pollutant, and agreed with environmental groups that it is not clear the proposed permitting plan would do so adequately.

Watts noted that under the permitting system, a farm’s “plan writer” is responsible for determining if outdoor air quality is a “resource concern” that must be addressed. The plan writer, she noted, is hired by the farm’s owner.

It is also not clear whether residents who live nearby have any real mechanism to challenge the plan writer’s decision and what enforcement options, if any, the department has if a farm does not address outdoor air quality.

“To put it colloquially, having a writer of a Required Plan determine whether outdoor air quality is a resource concern is like having a fox guard the henhouse,” Watts wrote.

In a statement, the Assateague Coastal Trust and Chesapeake Legal Alliance decried the decision as one that will hurt Maryland’s waters and the communities around poultry plants.

David Reed, the executive director of the Chesapeake Legal Alliance, called the decision disappointing, but added, “mostly we are just concerned about what this means for our client and the communities affected by pollution from these facilities.”

“As the dissenting opinion emphasized right from the first sentence, this is a clear case of environmental injustice and an agency that has previously turned a blind eye to it,” Reed said.

In an email, MDE spokesman Jay Apperson said: “Now that this lawsuit is resolved, we have an opportunity to move forward and strengthen our ability to protect the environment. Our next permit renewal will be issued in 2025, and we are excited to work with the public and every stakeholder to improve the health of our land, water and air.”

Related Content

Seymour Stern, former MSBA president and leader in CLE, dies at 85

Attorney Seymour B. Stern, a former president of the MSBA and an instrumental figure in the development of leg[...]

August 10, 2023

Verbal Beginnings chooses Frederick for 6th Md.-area location

Verbal Beginnings LLC, a Columbia-based company that provides applied behavior analysis therapy to children di[...]

August 10, 2023

Enterprise Community Development starts $121M preservation project in NE Washington

Silver Spring-based nonprofit developer Enterprise Community Development Inc. has successfully closed on the [...]

August 10, 2023

Perdue Foundation, MFB Mobile Market deliver food to Eastern Shore

[caption id="attachment_680218" align="alignright" width="400"] From left, Kim Nechay, executive director at T[...]

August 10, 2023

Rockville’s Addimmune to go public in deal with 10X III

Rockville-based HIV-focused gene therapy company Addimmune Thursday announced plans to go public through a bu[...]

August 10, 2023

MacKenzie brokers $5.3M sale of Clarksburg property

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC Thursday announced it brokered the sale of an 11.5-acre site in [...]

August 10, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. Supreme Court defers to state on ammonia regulations for chicken plants

10/8/2023

Morgan State and allies intensify opposition to ‘duplicative’ Towson[...]

9/8/2023

Ex-Strong City Baltimore CEO indicted, accused of using PPP money to cover up mi[...]

9/8/2023
Matthew A.S. Esworthy, a member at Bowie & Jensen LLC in Towson, believes that a data quality specialist is not a cookie-cutter position and can take different forms depending on the law firm that employs them.

Does your law firm need a data quality specialist?

9/8/2023
A fallen pole rests on a car at the intersection of Route 140 and Market Street in Westminster on Aug. 7, 2023. (Baltimore Sun Staff/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Moore says responders rescued nearly 50 people trapped in cars among downed powe[...]

8/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignme[...]

10/8/2023

Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case

10/8/2023

From eggs to electronics to used cars, inflation eased its grip in July

10/8/2023
The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, on Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58B jackpot, third-largest in US hi[...]

9/8/2023
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump on Aug. 1, 2023, at a Department of Justice office in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account, docum[...]

9/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar