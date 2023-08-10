Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Perdue Foundation, MFB Mobile Market deliver food to Eastern Shore

Daily Record Staff//August 10, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 10, 2023

From left, Kim Nechay, executive director at The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation; Jennifer Small, vice president of partner logistics and programs with the Maryland Food Bank; and food bank President and CEO Carmen Del Guercio stand in front of the food bank’s new Mobile Market. (Submitted photo)

Representatives from the Maryland Food Bank (MFB) and the Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, helped distribute roughly 2,500 pounds of fresh produce and Perdue-donated protein during a Mobile Market food distribution event Aug. 8 at the Deal Island Volunteer Fire Department.

The event was in recognition of a recent $80,000 grant to support MFB’s hunger-relief programming on the Eastern Shore.

Much of the Perdue Foundation’s recent gift will go toward the Mobile Market Program in addition to supporting MFB’s FoodWorks Culinary Training Program and its School Pantry Program serving Wicomico County Public Schools. The event highlighted the recent gift and the decades-long partnership between the fourth-generation, family-owned U.S. food and agriculture company and the statewide anti-hunger organization.

The Mobile Market acts as a “grocery store on wheels,” traveling to targeted locations throughout the Eastern Shore, offering a no-cost food shopping experience in communities where residents have limited access to grocery stores and affordable, healthy food. In addition to food, Mobile Market events offer access to wraparound services that help put food-insecure Marylanders on the road toward self-sufficiency.

The food bank currently has three Mobile Markets that travel across Maryland, with one dedicated to the Eastern Shore and two that serve counties in the northern, southern, and western regions of the state.

