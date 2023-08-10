Rockville’s Addimmune to go public in deal with 10X III

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 10, 2023

Rockville-based HIV-focused gene therapy company Addimmune Thursday announced plans to go public through a business combination with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III.

The boards of directors of Addimmune and 10X III have unanimously approved the proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approval, the approval of the proposed merger by 10X III’s and Addimmune’s shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

The proposed transaction represents a pre-money enterprise value of $500 million for Addimmune and includes an earnout of up to $300 million tied to various clinical and priced-based milestones.

Existing Addimmune stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into equity of the combined company. 10X III and Addimmune signed a non-binding LOI with Cantor for a $50 million committed equity facility.

Jeff Galvin, CEO of AGT, will become the CEO of Addimmune.

Addimmune announced in June it was separating from American Gene Technologies (AGT), a biotech company with a 15-year track record of product gene and cell therapy drug development.

Addimmune’s investigational cell therapy, AGT103-T, makes gene modifications to the patients’ immune cells (T cells) that harden those cells against HIV infection and depletion, thus allowing those cells to target and kill HIV instead of being “killed” by the virus.

Thirty-eight million people are living with HIV globally, with 1.2 million in the U.S and 2.3 million in Europe. Although HIV has suitable treatments, those treatments are expensive, lifelong and can often have side effects.

The company successfully completed the Phase I trial for AGT103-T by showing positive safety results in seven patients. The Phase I trial, along with another sponsor-initiated follow-on study, showed active immune responses to HIV up to six months after dosing.

