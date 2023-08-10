Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Seymour Stern, former MSBA president and leader in CLE, dies at 85

Daily Record Staff//August 10, 2023

Home>Law>

Seymour Stern, former MSBA president and leader in CLE, dies at 85

Seymour Stern, former MSBA president and leader in CLE, dies at 85

By Daily Record Staff

//August 10, 2023

Seymour B. Stern

Attorney Seymour B. Stern, a former president of the Maryland State Bar Association and an instrumental figure in the development of legal education programs for lawyers in Maryland, has died at 85.

Stern, of Frederick and Boynton Beach, Florida, was one of the founding members of MICPEL, the Maryland Institute for Continuing Professional Education of Lawyers, which became the largest provider of continuing legal education in Maryland for over 34 years. He led the organization through its first 15 years, serving at various times as president, vice president, secretary or member of the institute’s board of trustees.

He also served as chair of the Maryland Judicial Nominating Commission and was a life fellow of the Maryland Bar Foundation and the American Bar Foundation. He received numerous awards and recognitions, including commendations from various governors for his service to the state.

After graduating from Frederick High School in 1956, Stern attended Franklin & Marshall College, majoring in government, and spent his summers working on Capitol Hill. He attended University of Maryland School of Law, returning after graduation to Frederick to practice law in 1963.

Having practiced for his own firm for decades, he merged with Offit Kurman until the end of his practice of nearly 60 years. He was affectionately called by his friends, Seymour, Sy, See, or his favorite unofficial title, “The Mayor of Frederick.”

In addition to his professional engagements, he was active in the Frederick community. He was a member of the Rotary Club, a member and board chair of the Frederick Community College and vice chair and board member of Frederick Memorial Health Care Systems. He gave his time to a host of other organizations, including the Community Foundation of Frederick and Beth Sholom Synagogue.

He is predeceased by his father, Herman Stern, and mother, Minnie Stern, of Frederick. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lee Stern (nee Henry); his children Steven and wife Jamye, Adam and wife Lauren, and Eric; and his grandchildren Sydney, Hannah, Zoe, Max and Jesse.

Arrangements are being handled by Sol Levinson Funeral Home in Pikesville. Services are scheduled for Sunday at noon.

The family requests a donation to The Community Foundation of Frederick County, Beth Sholom of Frederick, or a community nonprofit of your choice in lieu of flowers.

t

Related Content

Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy agreement reached with states

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would sh[...]

August 10, 2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Law Digest — Maryland Appellate Court — Aug. 10, 2023

Maryland Appellate Court Contract; de jure homeowners’ association: Where a majority of homeowners in a tow[...]

August 10, 2023
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump on Aug. 1, 2023, at a Department of Justice office in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account, documents show

Special counsel Jack Smith's team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President[...]

August 9, 2023

Ex-Strong City Baltimore CEO indicted, accused of using PPP money to cover up mismanagement

The former CEO of Strong City Baltimore is facing federal charges after a grand jury accused him of misusing P[...]

August 9, 2023
People leave the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices on July 26, 2023, in Miramar, Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Judge denies request to block Florida law making it a crime to drive people in the US illegally

Civil rights groups asked a federal judge to stop Florida officials from enforcing an immigration law that cri[...]

August 9, 2023
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy.

Donald Trump and his legal team face long odds in their bid to move his 2020 election conspiracy trial out of [...]

August 9, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. Supreme Court defers to state on ammonia regulations for chicken plants

10/8/2023

Morgan State and allies intensify opposition to ‘duplicative’ Towson[...]

9/8/2023

Ex-Strong City Baltimore CEO indicted, accused of using PPP money to cover up mi[...]

9/8/2023
Matthew A.S. Esworthy, a member at Bowie & Jensen LLC in Towson, believes that a data quality specialist is not a cookie-cutter position and can take different forms depending on the law firm that employs them.

Does your law firm need a data quality specialist?

9/8/2023
A fallen pole rests on a car at the intersection of Route 140 and Market Street in Westminster on Aug. 7, 2023. (Baltimore Sun Staff/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Moore says responders rescued nearly 50 people trapped in cars among downed powe[...]

8/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy agreement reached with s[...]

10/8/2023

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignme[...]

10/8/2023

Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case

10/8/2023

From eggs to electronics to used cars, inflation eased its grip in July

10/8/2023
The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, on Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58B jackpot, third-largest in US hi[...]

9/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar