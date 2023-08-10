Seymour Stern, former MSBA president and leader in CLE, dies at 85

Attorney Seymour B. Stern, a former president of the Maryland State Bar Association and an instrumental figure in the development of legal education programs for lawyers in Maryland, has died at 85.

Stern, of Frederick and Boynton Beach, Florida, was one of the founding members of MICPEL, the Maryland Institute for Continuing Professional Education of Lawyers, which became the largest provider of continuing legal education in Maryland for over 34 years. He led the organization through its first 15 years, serving at various times as president, vice president, secretary or member of the institute’s board of trustees.

He also served as chair of the Maryland Judicial Nominating Commission and was a life fellow of the Maryland Bar Foundation and the American Bar Foundation. He received numerous awards and recognitions, including commendations from various governors for his service to the state.

After graduating from Frederick High School in 1956, Stern attended Franklin & Marshall College, majoring in government, and spent his summers working on Capitol Hill. He attended University of Maryland School of Law, returning after graduation to Frederick to practice law in 1963.

Having practiced for his own firm for decades, he merged with Offit Kurman until the end of his practice of nearly 60 years. He was affectionately called by his friends, Seymour, Sy, See, or his favorite unofficial title, “The Mayor of Frederick.”

In addition to his professional engagements, he was active in the Frederick community. He was a member of the Rotary Club, a member and board chair of the Frederick Community College and vice chair and board member of Frederick Memorial Health Care Systems. He gave his time to a host of other organizations, including the Community Foundation of Frederick and Beth Sholom Synagogue.

He is predeceased by his father, Herman Stern, and mother, Minnie Stern, of Frederick. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lee Stern (nee Henry); his children Steven and wife Jamye, Adam and wife Lauren, and Eric; and his grandchildren Sydney, Hannah, Zoe, Max and Jesse.

Arrangements are being handled by Sol Levinson Funeral Home in Pikesville. Services are scheduled for Sunday at noon.

The family requests a donation to The Community Foundation of Frederick County, Beth Sholom of Frederick, or a community nonprofit of your choice in lieu of flowers.