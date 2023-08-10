Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Under pressure, commission agrees to take second look at approving Towson program

Jack Hogan//August 10, 2023

By Jack Hogan

//August 10, 2023

Maryland’s higher education officials Thursday said they will review their decision to approve a new Towson University doctorate program that has come under fire from Morgan State President David K. Wilson and supporters of the historically Black institution as unfairly duplicative of their own program.

With seven out of 12 members present, the Maryland Higher Education Commission, which establishes statewide policies for public and private colleges and universities, voted 4-3 in a closed-session meeting on June 14 to allow Towson University to establish a Ph.D. program in business analytics, prompting renewed calls for transparency and reform.

“Internally, MHEC is working with counsel to conduct a review of the process in regulation to examine the issues and questions surrounding the outcome of the June 14 meeting,” commission spokeswoman Rhonda Wardlaw said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Towson University could not be reached through multiple phone calls for comment. The university has previously declined to comment on the matter.

The commission will also engage with a legislative work group tasked with recommending by Dec. 1 ways to improve the state’s academic program review process.

“Recommendations from the workgroup may result in proposed statutory or regulatory changes, which would be reviewed and implemented in partnership between MHEC and higher education institutions across the state,” Wardlaw wrote.

Maryland Higher Education Commission Acting Secretary Sanjay Rai and Chair Catherine “Cassie” Motz have also requested to meet next week with Wilson, though the exact purpose of the meeting is not yet clear, said Morgan State spokesman Larry Jones.

The commission’s June decision reversed a previous ruling from Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs Emily Dow denying approval for the program on the grounds that it was unreasonably duplicative of two concentrations within Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration program. Towson challenged that decision.

Towson officials said part of the reason they objected to Dow’s decision and opted to bring the matter before the commission was that Morgan State officials wouldn’t answer their calls.

Towson interim President Melanie Perreault said at the June commission meeting, before members approved Towson’s application, that disagreements “could have been clarified with Morgan State as a very simple phone call, had they picked up the phone when we called.”

Towson officials said in June that, prior to a hearing with the commission, they reached out to Morgan State officials multiple times between late February and mid-April, but never got a reply.

A spokesman for Morgan State said he could not comment on the alleged unanswered phone calls.

Wilson has said Towson’s proposal is “a classic case of program duplication,” the type that led to a 15-year lawsuit in which alumni and supporters of Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities alleged that the state underfunded the institutions for years. The state settled with the HBCUs for $577 million in 2021.

Wilson, along with members of the Legislative Black Caucus and the group Maryland HBCU Advocates, have questioned the commission’s approval process.

State Sen. Charles Sydnor III, a Baltimore County Democrat, has shared these concerns.

“I am extraordinarily disappointed that this commission’s actions seemingly have already begun to dismantle all the hard work and resources devoted to once and for all eliminate the vestiges of the former de jure segregated system of higher education in Maryland,” Sydnor wrote to Motz earlier this month.

“Given the procedural questions that exist around the commission’s 4-3 vote, I believe it would be incumbent on the commission to revisit the decision that was made, and advise Towson state that it should not rely on that letter until the procedural issue is resolved,” he wrote.

Wilson has said that a proposed Ph.D. program in business analytics at Towson would duplicate Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration with a track of information systems and a concentration of supply chain and logistics management.

Morgan State’s business administration doctorate program had 70 students enrolled in the fall of 2022, including 13 in the information systems track, according to a letter from university Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Hongtao Yu. Two students were doing their dissertation work.

The number of students in Morgan State’s business administration doctoral program has risen steadily over the last five years. Enrollment was 18 in the fall of 2017.

One of the program’s recent graduates is a faculty member teaching marketing analytics at Towson.

Tuition for Towson’s proposed program was estimated to be $39,000 for a 60-credit degree, while Morgan State’s program is about $27,000.

Towson has proposed accepting six students for the new program in the fall.

