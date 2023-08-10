Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Verbal Beginnings chooses Frederick for 6th Md.-area location

Daily Record Staff//August 10, 2023

Home>Commercial>

Verbal Beginnings chooses Frederick for 6th Md.-area location

Arcadia Business Park is located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. The business community currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

Verbal Beginnings chooses Frederick for 6th Md.-area location

By Daily Record Staff

//August 10, 2023

Verbal Beginnings LLC, a Columbia-based company that provides applied behavior analysis therapy to children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 17,040 square feet of space at Arcadia Business Park, a 61-acre business community in Frederick.

This fall, the group will open its sixth location in the state within 4714 Arcadia Drive, a single-story building containing 32,040 square feet of flex/R&D space. Approximately 80 employees, most of which will be clinical technicians, will work from the facility.

Danny Foit, Leasing Representative for St. John Properties represented the landlord and Dan Kleuger of The Tenant Agency represented the client in this transaction.

Verbal Beginnings offers tailored therapy for children ages 2 to 18 to achieve the next level of personal independence, including center-based early intervention services, diagnostic services, in-home therapy, feeding therapy, and social skills groups. This represents the first Frederick-area brick-and-mortar location for the group which currently offers in-home services in Frederick, as well as across the state of Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

The company, which strives to maintain a clinician to child ratio of 1 to 1, currently serves more than 600 families with its approximately 650 employees. This lease represents the second Verbal Beginnings location in St. John Properties’ portfolio. In 2021 the group opened a nearly 10,000 square foot location within I-97 Business Park in Millersville. The organization also has two locations in Columbia and one in Derwood and Rockville.

Arcadia Business Park is located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. The business community currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet. St. John Properties recently delivered 4754 Arcadia Drive, featuring more than 125,000 square feet of warehouse space.

The business community is positioned within proximity to major highways including Interstates 270 and 70, US 15 and MD Route 355 that provide immediate access to points throughout Frederick, the suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, as well as northern Virginia. Loudoun County, Virginia and Montgomery County are located 10 miles away.

o

Related Content

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have forced educators to rethink how they’ll teach course[...]

August 10, 2023

Rockville’s Addimmune to go public in deal with 10X III

Rockville-based HIV-focused gene therapy company Addimmune Thursday announced plans to go public through a bu[...]

August 10, 2023

From eggs to electronics to used cars, inflation eased its grip in July

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly[...]

August 10, 2023
The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, on Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58B jackpot, third-largest in US history

A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

August 9, 2023

Montgomery County reports lowest non-seasonal June unemployment in decades

The June 2023 preliminary unemployment rate in Montgomery County showed the lowest non-seasonal June rate in m[...]

August 9, 2023

Inflation has steadily cooled, but getting it to the Fed’s target rate will be the toughest mi...

Over the past year, inflation in the United States has tumbled from 9% all the way to 3%. Now comes the hard p[...]

August 9, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. Supreme Court defers to state on ammonia regulations for chicken plants

10/8/2023

Morgan State and allies intensify opposition to ‘duplicative’ Towson[...]

9/8/2023

Ex-Strong City Baltimore CEO indicted, accused of using PPP money to cover up mi[...]

9/8/2023
Matthew A.S. Esworthy, a member at Bowie & Jensen LLC in Towson, believes that a data quality specialist is not a cookie-cutter position and can take different forms depending on the law firm that employs them.

Does your law firm need a data quality specialist?

9/8/2023
A fallen pole rests on a car at the intersection of Route 140 and Market Street in Westminster on Aug. 7, 2023. (Baltimore Sun Staff/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Moore says responders rescued nearly 50 people trapped in cars among downed powe[...]

8/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy agreement reached with s[...]

10/8/2023

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignme[...]

10/8/2023

Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case

10/8/2023

From eggs to electronics to used cars, inflation eased its grip in July

10/8/2023
The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, on Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58B jackpot, third-largest in US hi[...]

9/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar