Verbal Beginnings chooses Frederick for 6th Md.-area location

Arcadia Business Park is located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. The business community currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

Verbal Beginnings LLC, a Columbia-based company that provides applied behavior analysis therapy to children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 17,040 square feet of space at Arcadia Business Park, a 61-acre business community in Frederick.

This fall, the group will open its sixth location in the state within 4714 Arcadia Drive, a single-story building containing 32,040 square feet of flex/R&D space. Approximately 80 employees, most of which will be clinical technicians, will work from the facility.

Danny Foit, Leasing Representative for St. John Properties represented the landlord and Dan Kleuger of The Tenant Agency represented the client in this transaction.

Verbal Beginnings offers tailored therapy for children ages 2 to 18 to achieve the next level of personal independence, including center-based early intervention services, diagnostic services, in-home therapy, feeding therapy, and social skills groups. This represents the first Frederick-area brick-and-mortar location for the group which currently offers in-home services in Frederick, as well as across the state of Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

The company, which strives to maintain a clinician to child ratio of 1 to 1, currently serves more than 600 families with its approximately 650 employees. This lease represents the second Verbal Beginnings location in St. John Properties’ portfolio. In 2021 the group opened a nearly 10,000 square foot location within I-97 Business Park in Millersville. The organization also has two locations in Columbia and one in Derwood and Rockville.

Arcadia Business Park is located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. The business community currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet. St. John Properties recently delivered 4754 Arcadia Drive, featuring more than 125,000 square feet of warehouse space.

The business community is positioned within proximity to major highways including Interstates 270 and 70, US 15 and MD Route 355 that provide immediate access to points throughout Frederick, the suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, as well as northern Virginia. Loudoun County, Virginia and Montgomery County are located 10 miles away.