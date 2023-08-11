Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Court says man can keep ‘emotional support emu’ in suburbia

BridgeTower Media Newswire//August 11, 2023

Home>Featured>

Court says man can keep ‘emotional support emu’ in suburbia

Court says man can keep ‘emotional support emu’ in suburbia

By BridgeTower Media Newswire

//August 11, 2023

Nicholas Olenik holds one of his chickens, named Obama, at their home in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Friday, July 28, 2023. Emus are protector animals so Olenik got chickens for his emu, Nimbus, to protect and care for. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

A Virginia man was allowed to keep his emotional support emu after the trial judge found that the exotic bird was a “companion animal” rather than “livestock” under the municipal and state codes.

The Virginia Beach resident kept the emu named Nimbus as alternative therapy to calm his anxiety and treated the bird as a family pet. But not all of his neighbors in the Kempsville area were keen on having the world’s second largest bird — they can grow as tall as 6 feet and weigh more than 100 pounds — in such close proximity.

Complaints brought citations from animal control for keeping livestock within the city. The case went to trial in the Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

In his opinion, Judge Kevin M. Duffan queried, “What is a trial court to do when presented with evidence that an animal clearly defined as livestock is also defined as a companion animal?”

Lacking appellate court guidance, the judge looked to other code sections and a North Carolina appellate opinion. Duffan noted that the statute, at least in part, determines what animals fall into the two categories based on their owners’ intentions.

“Defendant expressly testified at his trial that he is not planning on eating Nimbus, and there has been no evidence suggesting that Nimbus is being raised for fiber,” the judge wrote. “While it is highly unusual that someone would keep an emu as a pet — or as a companion animal — while also residing in the heart of suburbia, Defendant has shown that it is not impossible.”

Nicholas Olenik raised Nimbus, a domesticated pet emu, from a hatchling. Since childhood, Olenik has suffered from social and emotional maladies that cause him anxiety. Nimbus is a form of alternative therapy.

Nimbus lives at Olenik’s home in the suburban Kempsville area of Virginia Beach, which is zoned for residential use. After receiving a call, Virginia Beach Animal Control cited Olenik for violating the municipal code by keeping livestock in the neighborhood.

Olenik testified at trial that he keeps Nimbus as a companion animal to calm his anxiety. A letter from Fairfield Psychological Associates confirmed this form of therapy.

Nimbus primarily lives and sleeps indoors on Olenik’s property. Olenik walks Nimbus on a leash and harness when not on his property. A picture admitted into evidence showed Nimbus curled up on the floor napping with Olenik’s dog.

“The record is clear that Nimbus is treated like a family pet,” Duffan said.

The Virginia Beach municipal code prohibits the keeping of livestock in non-designated parcels. But companion animals are exempt when they are kept as household pets on the owner’s premises.

The municipal code refers to the Virginia code for definitions of “livestock” and “companion animal.” Duffan said emus fall within the Virginia code definition of “livestock” under the category of ratites, a group of running, flightless birds.

But the judge also found that emus could be an exotic bird under the code’s definition of “companion animal.”

Without appellate opinions on the issue, Duffan looked to other law “in an attempt to reconcile the overlap in this particular Venn diagram.”

Duffan found an analogous case from the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 2011’s Steiner v. Windrow Estates Home Owners Association, Inc. There, the homeowner kept two goats as pets on their property and was cited for keeping livestock.

With similar definitions, the Steiner court looked to the ordinary meaning of livestock — “animals kept or raised for use or pleasure; esp: farm animals kept for use and profit” — and pets — “a domesticated animal kept for pleasure rather than utility.”

Because the plaintiffs intended to treat the goats as pets, the court found that the goats could be kept as long as the plaintiffs didn’t use them for a commercial purpose.

The court found Olenik not guilty of violating Virginia Beach Municipal Code § 5-543 and dismissed the matter with prejudice.

The July 27 decision is Commonwealth v. Olenik.

Nick Hurston is a reporters for Virginia Lawyers Weekly.

Related Content

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have forced educators to rethink how they’ll teach course[...]

August 10, 2023

Rockville’s Addimmune to go public in deal with 10X III

Rockville-based HIV-focused gene therapy company Addimmune Thursday announced plans to go public through a bu[...]

August 10, 2023

From eggs to electronics to used cars, inflation eased its grip in July

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly[...]

August 10, 2023
The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, on Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58B jackpot, third-largest in US history

A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

August 9, 2023

Montgomery County reports lowest non-seasonal June unemployment in decades

The June 2023 preliminary unemployment rate in Montgomery County showed the lowest non-seasonal June rate in m[...]

August 9, 2023

Inflation has steadily cooled, but getting it to the Fed’s target rate will be the toughest mi...

Over the past year, inflation in the United States has tumbled from 9% all the way to 3%. Now comes the hard p[...]

August 9, 2023

Editors Picks

Judicial discipline panel schedules 4-day hearing for Prince George’s judg[...]

11/8/2023

Under pressure, commission agrees to take second look at approving Towson progra[...]

10/8/2023

Md. Supreme Court defers to state on ammonia regulations for chicken plants

10/8/2023

Morgan State and allies intensify opposition to ‘duplicative’ Towson[...]

9/8/2023

Ex-Strong City Baltimore CEO indicted, accused of using PPP money to cover up mi[...]

9/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Attorney General Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe

11/8/2023

Court says man can keep ‘emotional support emu’ in suburbia

11/8/2023

Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy agreement reached with s[...]

10/8/2023

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignme[...]

10/8/2023

Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case

10/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar