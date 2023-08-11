Harford County law firms merge

Law firms Brown, Brown & Young, A Professional Association and Snee, Lutche & Helmlinger, P.A. Friday agreed to terms on a merger of their firms to be known as Brown, Snee, Young, Lutche & Helmlinger, P.A.

Stephanie Schneider will continue as the firm’s chief financial officer and firm administrator. The main office for Brown, Snee, Young, Lutche & Helmlinger, P.A. is located at 112 South Main St. in Bel Air with a satellite office at 212 East Main St., in Elkton.

The firm’s core practice areas are business, criminal and civil litigation, real estate, land use and development, business formations, mergers and acquisitions, liquor licenses, commercial lending, estate planning and administration, personal injury and workers compensation.