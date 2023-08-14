Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 14, 2023

Access Holdings raises $805M for build and buy mid-market investments

By Daily Record Staff

//August 14, 2023

Access Holdings, a digitally enabled middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, Monday announced it has raised approximately $805 million in new capital, including $525 million for Access Holdings Fund II L.P. and an additional $280 million for Fund II co-investment.

This capital will be used for middle market buyout and growth capital investments in the U.S. The fund exceeded its target of $500 million amid strong headwinds in the private equity fundraising market. Access now manages more than $2.7 billion in assets.

The fund received support from several institutional investors, including new and existing limited partners comprised of endowments, insurance companies, prominent asset managers, and others. Investors in Access Holdings Fund I L.P. increased commitments to Fund II by an average of over eighty percent. Access Holdings Fund I closed at approximately $340 million and generated approximately $300 million of co-invest.

Since the close of Access’ first fund in December 2020, market conditions have tightened. Private equity funds face a tougher environment, with the number of funds achieving their target raise decreasing from 89% in 2021 to 53% in 2022 and time in market doubling from 16 months in 2021 to 32 months in 2023. Access launched Fund II in November 2021 and it closed 21 months later.

