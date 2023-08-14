Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore National Heritage Area unveils marker launching ADT’s 150th anniversary

Daily Record Staff//August 14, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 14, 2023

The Baltimore National Heritage Area (BNHA) joined ADT Monday to dedicate a bronze plaque affixed to the American Building at the downtown site where the company was founded as American District Telegraph 149 years ago.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott proclaimed Monday as ADT Day, marking the founding of American District Telegraph 149 years ago during a ceremony at the American Building where the company was founded. (Submitted photo)

In commemorating this monumental milestone, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson joined ADT leaders and BNHA Executive Director Shauntee Daniels as Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott proclaimed Aug. 14 as “ADT Day.”

In the early years of ADT, “Messenger Boys” scurried around Baltimore, helping to protect and connect customers through telegraph delivery and other services. Using an ADT call box, customers could summon police, fire, or even a carriage. ADT Messenger Boys became pop culture icons featured in songs, books, and news articles.

By 1910, telephones replaced telegraphs and ADT pivoted to guard service with “Watchmen” patrolling commercial and government facilities protecting from fire and intrusion. Facing a workforce shortage during World War II, ADT innovated technology to automatically protect buildings, connecting them with a central station to contact authorities.

Over the past century and a half, ADT has grown into a $6 billion corporation with 22,000 employees serving millions of customers with safe, smart, and sustainable solutions. ADT is now headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Since last November, ADT has contributed $120,000 to the Requity Foundation to train Carver Vo-Tech students to revitalize row houses in West Baltimore and create a pipeline for some to become ADT employees.

As part of this week’s anniversary celebration, ADT announced a $100,000 grant to Fight Blight Bmore and galvanized ADT volunteers to beautify a public garden and install book and food-sharing boxes in the Upton area of Baltimore. ADT also teamed with the Baltimore Police Department to host a back-to-school block bash in the western district to help keep students safe as they return to school.

