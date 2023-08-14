Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge tosses Erie Insurance lawsuit, sending discrimination case back to state regulator

Madeleine O'Neill//August 14, 2023

By Madeleine O'Neill

Erie Insurance failed to convince a judge Monday that its lawsuit against the Maryland Insurance Administration belongs in federal court, a decision that means the Pennsylvania-based company will have to fight race discrimination claims in a state administrative proceeding.

U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin dismissed the insurer’s lawsuit with an oral order at a court hearing in Baltimore Monday afternoon.

The suit came after the Maryland Insurance Administration issued determination letters in late May finding that Erie Insurance pushed local agents to reject customers from majority-Black areas of Baltimore. The regulator also said it was conducting a larger “market conduct examination” of Erie’s practices.

Erie Insurance pushed back, arguing that the MIA’s investigation was incomplete and the determination letters improperly released confidential company information.

The company sued soon after the determination letters generated media coverage. The complaint asked a judge to declare the letters unlawful and block any further release of the letters through a temporary restraining order.

Rubin rejected that request Monday, finding that the dispute should be handled through a state administrative proceeding.

Erie Insurance has already requested an administrative hearing, which is the first step to challenge the MIA’s findings, and can also appeal to circuit court in Maryland if it disagrees with the outcome of the hearing.

“Judicial review of the administrative process is reserved for state circuit courts,” Rubin said.

The judge also declined to limit what materials could be used as evidence at the hearing. Erie claimed that the MIA’s determination letters cited information that was supposed to be kept confidential.

“It is improper for this court to decide what evidence a hearing officer can view” in a state administrative process, Rubin said.

The MIA’s investigation into Erie began when the Baltimore Insurance Network and two other insurance agencies that had previously worked with Erie filed complaints in early 2021. The network claimed it faced pressure from Erie Insurance to reject otherwise eligible policies based on improper metrics.

Insurers are allowed to establish underwriting eligibility guidelines and set rates based on their appetite for risk. Those guidelines are subject to regulations and cannot be unfairly discriminatory.

Maryland law lets insurers set different rates based on geographic location because claims occur far more frequently in urban areas than in suburban or rural areas. Once an insurer has set its eligibility guidelines and rates, though, it is not allowed to reject plans based on “adverse loss ratio,” which is essentially a measure of profitability.

The MIA’s investigation concluded that Erie Insurance established a “secondary layer” of criteria in place of loss ratio to justify penalizing agencies that issued policies Erie did not want, even when those policies were otherwise eligible.

The Baltimore Insurance Network’s complaint claimed that Erie referred them to a more profitable agency in the “urban market” for advice. According to the complaint, the other local insurance agent told the network that he increased his profitability by not writing policies to people with “city sounding names.”

The MIA’s letter found Erie unlawfully discriminated and ordered the company to pay restitution to the Baltimore Insurance Network for the reduced commissions it paid out while using improper metrics.

Erie Insurance, however, claimed that the MIA’s conclusions were based on “inaccurate and incomplete information.”

The company claimed that it believed the MIA’s investigation into the Baltimore complaints was put on hold while the regulator conducted its market conduct examination.

Erie Insurance said it believed there would be additional opportunities to share information with investigators but was blindsided when the MIA suddenly released the determination letters that contained confidential information about the company.

The MIA and Erie Insurance both declined to comment Monday.

