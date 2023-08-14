MacKenzie wins listing for sale of ‘HQ-quality’ office building in Bowie

Delivered in 1997 and featuring roadside visibility from MD Route 301, 4201 Mitchellville Road is surrounded by a free surface parking lot offering approximately 140 spaces. Nearly 50,000 people reside within a five-mile radius of the building, including nearly 40,000 households with an average household income of more than $180,000. More than 90,000 people also work within five miles of the building and 65,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis from MD Route 301.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC was awarded the exclusive sales listing for 4201 Mitchellville Road, a five-story building in Bowie, containing nearly 50,000 square feet of commercial office space.

Formerly serving as the corporate headquarters for Washington Saving Bank, the asset is currently 50% leased and occupied. Owen Rouse, senior vice president, investment sales and David McClatchy, senior vice president, principal, with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services are handling the requirement on behalf of the brokerage firm.

Delivered in 1997 and featuring roadside visibility from MD Route 301, the building is surrounded by a free surface parking lot offering approximately 140 spaces. Nearly 50,000 people reside within a five-mile radius of the building, including nearly 40,000 households with an average household income of more than $180,000. More than 90,000 people also work within five miles of the building and 65,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis from MD Route 301.

A number of retail centers with grocery store, big-box and restaurant tenants are located in close proximity including Bowie Town Center, Bowie Gateway Center and Collington Plaza. Representative nearby retailers are Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Burlington, Giant Food, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and Safeway. 4201 Mitchellville Road is positioned 15 miles from Annapolis, 20 miles from Baltimore-Washington WI Airport and Washington and 30 miles from Baltimore.