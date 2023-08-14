Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Michael Oher, former Ravens tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ sues to end conservatorship

Associated Press//August 14, 2023

Home>Featured>

Michael Oher, former Ravens tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ sues to end conservatorship

Former Baltimore Ravens tackle Michael Oher speaks to the media during the first day of the Carolina Panthers' offseason conditioning program in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 20, 2015. Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition on Aug. 14, 2023, in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Former Baltimore Ravens tackle Michael Oher speaks to the media during the first day of the Carolina Panthers' offseason conditioning program in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 20, 2015. Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition on Aug. 14, 2023, in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Michael Oher, former Ravens tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ sues to end conservatorship

By Associated Press

//August 14, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Oher, the former Baltimore Ravens NFL tackle known for being the inspiration for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

In the petition filed Monday in Shelby County Probate Court, Oher asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story. He also asks to be paid what he is due along with interest.

He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to “falsely and publicly” represent themselves as his adoptive parents “to the date of the filing of this petition.”

“Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys,” according to the petition.

Oher, who has never been a fan of the movie of his life, also asks in the petition that the Tuohys be sanctioned and required to pay both compensatory and punitive damages determined by the court.

ESPN.com first reported the petition.

Steve Farese, a lawyer for the Tuohys, told The Associated Press they will file an answer to the allegations in court but declined to comment further. He was among three attorneys served on behalf of the Tuohys on Monday.

Leigh Anne Tuohy did not immediately respond to an email sent to her personal website.

The movie was nominated for an Oscar, and Sandra Bullock won the Academy Award for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy.

Oher accuses the Tuohys of never taking legal action to assume custody from the Tennessee Department of Human Services before he turned 18. The conservatorship paperwork was filed months after Oher turned 18 in May 2004.

He moved in with the Tuohys just before his senior year of high school and says he was told to call them “Mom” and “Dad.” Oher says in the petition he was encouraged to call the attorney who filed the conservatorship paperwork “Aunt Debbie” Branan.

Oher also alleges the Tuohys had him sign paperwork almost immediately after he moved in as part of the adoption process. Oher says he was “falsely advised” that it would be called a consversatorship because he was already 18 but the intent was adoption.

“At no point did the Tuohys inform Michael that they would have ultimate control of all his contracts, and as a result Michael did not understand that if the Conservatorship was granted, he was signing away his right to contract for himself,” according to the petition.

A book based on Oher’s life was released in September 2006 written by Michael Lewis, described in the petition as a childhood friend of Sean Tuohy’s. The petition alleges his conservators began contract negotiations for movie rights.

The petition alleges a deal was reached to pay the Tuohys, plus children Sean Jr. and Collins, $225,000 plus 2.5% of future defined net proceeds hinging on Oher’s signature. A contract titled “Life Story Rights Agreement” was “purportedly signed by Michael Oher” and dated April 20, 2007, according to the petition.

The petition says Oher believes the signature is similar to his own but that he “at no time ever willingly or knowingly signed this document and that nobody ever presented this contract to him with any explanation that he was signing such a document.”

In the petition, Oher asks for a full accounting of his assets and how they were used considering his life story produced millions of dollars and he received nothing for the rights to something that would not have existed without him.

Oher was the 23rd overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Mississippi, and he spent his first five seasons with the Ravens. He wound up playing eight NFL seasons, including 2014 when he started 11 games for the Tennessee Titans. Oher finished his career with two years in Carolina.

He started 110 career games and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens. He also finished second in the voting to Percy Harvin of Minnesota for The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after starting all 16 games his first season at right tackle.

Oher, who turned 37 in May, last played in the NFL in 2016 before being released in 2017 by Carolina.

Nearly two years ago, supporters cheered when Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship. The ruling came after Spears publicly demanded the end of the arrangement, which had prevented her from making her own medical, financial and personal decisions since 2008.

Spears’ high-profile battle put a spotlight on efforts that advocates across the United States have launched raising questions that such strict controls result in more harm than protection.

Teresa M. Walker is an AP Pro Football Writer.

Associated Press Writer Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

l

Related Content

The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 12, 2023. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

UBS to pay $1.44B to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases

UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street's role in[...]

August 14, 2023

Access Holdings raises $805M for build and buy mid-market investments

Access Holdings, a digitally enabled middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, has raised about $805 m[...]

August 14, 2023

MacKenzie wins listing for sale of ‘HQ-quality’ office building in Bowie

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC was awarded the exclusive sales listing for 4201 Mitchellville R[...]

August 14, 2023

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have forced educators to rethink how they’ll teach course[...]

August 10, 2023

Rockville’s Addimmune to go public in deal with 10X III

Rockville-based HIV-focused gene therapy company Addimmune Thursday announced plans to go public through a bu[...]

August 10, 2023

From eggs to electronics to used cars, inflation eased its grip in July

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly[...]

August 10, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. high court declines to extend sex discrimination protections to sexual orien[...]

14/8/2023

Judge tosses Erie Insurance lawsuit, sending discrimination case back to state r[...]

14/8/2023

Maryland eyes iGaming, prompting fears of more problem gambling

13/8/2023

Judicial discipline panel schedules 4-day hearing for Prince George’s judg[...]

11/8/2023

Under pressure, commission agrees to take second look at approving Towson progra[...]

10/8/2023

Commentary

More News

The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 12, 2023. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

UBS to pay $1.44B to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last [...]

14/8/2023
Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, arrive at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse, on June 20, 2023, in Helena, Montana, for the final day of the trial. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial

14/8/2023
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a raid by local police and sheriff's deputies on his newspaper's newsroom and his home on Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. The officers seized computers and cell phones and took photos of Meyer's personal financial records. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspap[...]

14/8/2023
In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Legal experts question judge’s order telling Southwest lawyers to get reli[...]

14/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make infla[...]

14/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar