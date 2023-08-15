Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

3 Maryland vacationers killed, 3 more hurt in Outer Banks house fire

Associated Press//August 15, 2023

Home>maryland news>

3 Maryland vacationers killed, 3 more hurt in Outer Banks house fire

An oceanfront rental house is engulfed in fire Aug. 11, 2023, in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Multiple people vacationing in North Carolina's Outer Banks died early Friday morning in the fire, city officials said. (Kari Pugh/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

An oceanfront rental house is engulfed in fire Aug. 11, 2023, in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Multiple people vacationing in North Carolina's Outer Banks died early Friday morning in the fire, city officials said. (Kari Pugh/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

3 Maryland vacationers killed, 3 more hurt in Outer Banks house fire

By Associated Press

//August 15, 2023

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Three Maryland residents who died and three others who were injured in a house fire last week in North Carolina’s Outer Banks were identified by officials Monday.

Those who died were identified as Sienna Farr, 13, of Silver Spring, and married couple Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68, of Ashton.

Farr’s mother, Laura Volk, 48, and her boyfriend, David Brewer, 55, were being treated Monday in the burn unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia. Both were in stable condition, said Rachel Tackett, public information officer for the town of Kill Devil Hills.

Also injured was Volk’s daughter Sadie Farr, 16, who was treated locally at the Outer Banks Hospital and released last Friday.

All were vacationing in a waterfront rental home that was engulfed by the blaze in the pre-dawn hours Friday along North Virginia Dare Trail. Two neighboring properties were also damaged.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, according to Tackett.

“Many hearts across the Outer Banks and Maryland communities are left to heal following this tragic incident,” she said.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, the Dare County Fire Marshal and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

s

Related Content

The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 12, 2023. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

UBS to pay $1.44B to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases

UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street's role in[...]

August 14, 2023

Access Holdings raises $805M for build and buy mid-market investments

Access Holdings, a digitally enabled middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, has raised about $805 m[...]

August 14, 2023

MacKenzie wins listing for sale of ‘HQ-quality’ office building in Bowie

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC was awarded the exclusive sales listing for 4201 Mitchellville R[...]

August 14, 2023

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have forced educators to rethink how they’ll teach course[...]

August 10, 2023

Rockville’s Addimmune to go public in deal with 10X III

Rockville-based HIV-focused gene therapy company Addimmune Thursday announced plans to go public through a bu[...]

August 10, 2023

From eggs to electronics to used cars, inflation eased its grip in July

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly[...]

August 10, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. high court declines to extend sex discrimination protections to sexual orien[...]

14/8/2023

Judge tosses Erie Insurance lawsuit, sending discrimination case back to state r[...]

14/8/2023

Maryland eyes iGaming, prompting fears of more problem gambling

13/8/2023

Judicial discipline panel schedules 4-day hearing for Prince George’s judg[...]

11/8/2023

Under pressure, commission agrees to take second look at approving Towson progra[...]

10/8/2023

Commentary

More News

The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 12, 2023. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

UBS to pay $1.44B to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last [...]

14/8/2023
Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, arrive at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse, on June 20, 2023, in Helena, Montana, for the final day of the trial. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial

14/8/2023
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a raid by local police and sheriff's deputies on his newspaper's newsroom and his home on Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. The officers seized computers and cell phones and took photos of Meyer's personal financial records. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspap[...]

14/8/2023
In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Legal experts question judge’s order telling Southwest lawyers to get reli[...]

14/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make infla[...]

14/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar