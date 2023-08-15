Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jack Hogan//August 15, 2023

Despite firestorm, Towson University moves ahead with inaugural class of doctoral program

By Jack Hogan

//August 15, 2023

As Towson University begins a doctoral program that Morgan State University has claimed is duplicative, higher education officials and lawmakers in Maryland are seeking legal guidance about the manner in which a state commission voted to approve the program.

Towson’s fall semester begins Aug. 28, and the university has enrolled an inaugural class of doctoral students for its Ph.D. in business analytics.

“We are moving forward with the program as outlined in the June approval letter from (the commission) and we have a class enrolled for the fall term,” Towson spokesman Sean Welsh said.

Towson received approval for its program in a controversial June 14 vote from the Maryland Higher Education Commission, renewing calls for transparency and reform from influential state lawmakers, a community organization and Morgan State President David Wilson, who has said Towson’s program is duplicative of a program at his school — one of Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities.

With seven out of 12 members present, the commission, which establishes statewide policies for public and private colleges and universities, voted 4-3 in a closed-session meeting to allow Towson to establish its program.

The commission’s decision reversed a previous ruling from Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs Emily Dow that denied approval for the program on the grounds that it was unreasonably duplicative of two concentrations within Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration. Towson challenged that decision.

Under the commission’s guidelines, the decision to approve Towson’s program is final, Dow said Monday.

Sanjay Rai, acting secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, said Monday that he is seeking guidance from the Office of the Attorney General about the legality of the closed-session vote.

“The issues that have been raised regarding that situation, they are of legal nature,” Rai said during the inaugural meeting for a legislative work group expected to recommend by Dec. 1 ways to improve state’s academic review process.

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is also seeking legal guidance on whether the commission followed statutory and regulatory requirements in approving Towson’s program, according to a recent letter from the caucus.

Caucus Chairwoman Jheanelle Wilkins, a Democratic delegate representing Montgomery County, wrote that, if it’s determined that not all statutory and regulatory requirements were met, the commission should reconsider its decision and move forward with new hearing arguments and a proper vote.

Welsh, the Towson spokesman, declined to comment on the requests for legal guidance because the university didn’t have the official requests.

A spokesman for Morgan State University declined to comment on the commission’s decision to seek legal guidance from the Office of the Attorney General or on Towson’s decision to move forward with its program.

“Morgan State University will forgo making any further comments pending the outcome of the (commission’s) review and allow the process to take its course,” university spokesman Dell Jackson wrote in an email.

Wilkins also wrote in the Legislative Black Caucus’s letter that commission members shouldn’t meet in closed sessions for issues like program approval or make final votes on any item in closed sessions.

Wilkins wrote that the commission should immediately begin updating its regulations so that a decision requires a vote from a majority of the 12 commissioners, rather than a majority of the commissioners present.

“While we understand that the previous actions of the commission do not reflect the current commission and leadership, we urge swift changes,” Wilkins wrote.

The commission has seen recent changes in leadership. Gov. Wes Moore in April appointed Rai as acting secretary, and in July he appointed eight commissioners, including a new chairperson. Members are appointed for five-year terms.

The Legislative Black Caucus has urged schools to abide by a voluntary pause on objected proposals “until the legislature has the opportunity to act in the 2024 session.”

