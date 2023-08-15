Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. companies on Inc. 5000 list have a Montgomery County flair in 2023

Daily Record Staff//August 15, 2023

Home>Business>

Md. companies on Inc. 5000 list have a Montgomery County flair in 2023

20/20 Gene Systems, a life sciences company based in Gaithersburg, posted a three-year growth rate of 3,736% to come in at No. 134 nationally on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023. (File photo)

Md. companies on Inc. 5000 list have a Montgomery County flair in 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 15, 2023

Montgomery County led the way as the home of seven of the top 10 Maryland companies included in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, which was released Tuesday.

20/20 Gene Systems, a life sciences company based in Gaithersburg, posted a three-year growth rate of 3,736% to come in at No. 134 nationally, leading a list of 112 Maryland companies which made the Inc. 5000 list for 2023.

The company, which provides clinical lab testing and MCED blood tests using technology and data, was founded in 2011 and is led by founder, President and CEO Jonathan Cohen. It debuted on the list in 2021 at No. 770 and moved to No. 131 in 2022.

The top 10 Maryland companies on the list also included:

  • hyrUP (No. 213, three-year growth rate of 2,632%): A recruitment firm in Potomac helping businesses find top talent using advanced AI and human verification.
  • Gen3 Technology Consulting (No. 264, 2,123%): An IT consultancy in Gaithersburg offering cybersecurity, privacy, program and project management, and management consulting services. It first made the list in 2022 at No. 318.
  • Impact Analytics (No. 275, 2,035%): A software company in Linthicum using AI-driven solutions to empower retailers with real-time visibility into their businesses. It has been ranked in the Inc. 500 annually since 2018.
  • Windsor Group (No. 343, 1,689%): A government services provider in Bethesda which provides professional services such as staff augmentation, project management, IT support and data analytics. It moved up from No. 368 in 2022.
  • Brutus Broth (No. 373, 1,556%): A woman-founded, community-focused company in Owings Mills specializing in making human-grade bone broth for dogs.
  • myDigitalOffice (No. 378, 1,539%): A Bethesda-based company that provides hotel management software which promotes profitability through efficiency, budgeting and forecasting while reducing environmental impact. It moved up the list from No. 608 in 2022.
  • Axiom Consultants (No. 408, 1,416%): A technology, science and management consulting firm in Rockville helping clients reach their modernization goals. Axiom Consultants has been on the Inc. 5000 list since 2021.
  • Yellow Tail Tech (No. 452, $1,268): An EdTech company in Silver Spring that helps people with no IT background or degree find IT jobs. This is the company’s first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.
  • A Square Group (No. 525, 1,114%): An IT services company in Frederick enabling clients to achieve their business goals through technology, process and governance, ensuring their investments deliver superior results. This is the company’s third appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

 

o

Related Content

Sims Metal acquires Baltimore Scrap Corp.

Sims Metal announced it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Baltimore Scrap Corp. and its subsid[...]

August 15, 2023
Items are displayed in a boutique along Tennyson Street in northwest Denver on Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales rose solidly in July, a sign consumers are still spending freely

Americans increased their purchases at retailers in July in a sign that solid consumer spending is still power[...]

August 15, 2023
The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 12, 2023. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

UBS to pay $1.44B to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases

UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street's role in[...]

August 14, 2023

Access Holdings raises $805M for build and buy mid-market investments

Access Holdings, a digitally enabled middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, has raised about $805 m[...]

August 14, 2023

MacKenzie wins listing for sale of ‘HQ-quality’ office building in Bowie

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC was awarded the exclusive sales listing for 4201 Mitchellville R[...]

August 14, 2023

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have forced educators to rethink how they’ll teach course[...]

August 10, 2023

Editors Picks

Despite firestorm, Towson University moves ahead with inaugural class of doctora[...]

15/8/2023

Parents lose challenge to gender guidelines at Montgomery County public schools

15/8/2023

Md. high court declines to extend sex discrimination protections to sexual orien[...]

14/8/2023

Judge tosses Erie Insurance lawsuit, sending discrimination case back to state r[...]

14/8/2023

Maryland eyes iGaming, prompting fears of more problem gambling

13/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie, File)

Mother pleads guilty to child neglect after 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot[...]

15/8/2023
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in New York, arrives to Manhattan federal court in New York on Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ex-FBI official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch

15/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump indictment takeaways: How the Georgia case may be the biggest yet

15/8/2023
Items are displayed in a boutique along Tennyson Street in northwest Denver on Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales rose solidly in July, a sign consumers are still spending freely

15/8/2023
Umpire Ángel Hernández during the first inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros on Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Hernández lost again in his race discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Umpire loses again in lawsuit vs MLB when appeals court refuses to reinstate cas[...]

15/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar