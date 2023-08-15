Md. companies on Inc. 5000 list have a Montgomery County flair in 2023

20/20 Gene Systems, a life sciences company based in Gaithersburg, posted a three-year growth rate of 3,736% to come in at No. 134 nationally on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023. (File photo)

Montgomery County led the way as the home of seven of the top 10 Maryland companies included in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, which was released Tuesday.

20/20 Gene Systems, a life sciences company based in Gaithersburg, posted a three-year growth rate of 3,736% to come in at No. 134 nationally, leading a list of 112 Maryland companies which made the Inc. 5000 list for 2023.

The company, which provides clinical lab testing and MCED blood tests using technology and data, was founded in 2011 and is led by founder, President and CEO Jonathan Cohen. It debuted on the list in 2021 at No. 770 and moved to No. 131 in 2022.

The top 10 Maryland companies on the list also included:

hyrUP (No. 213, three-year growth rate of 2,632%): A recruitment firm in Potomac helping businesses find top talent using advanced AI and human verification.

Gen3 Technology Consulting (No. 264, 2,123%): An IT consultancy in Gaithersburg offering cybersecurity, privacy, program and project management, and management consulting services. It first made the list in 2022 at No. 318.

Impact Analytics (No. 275, 2,035%): A software company in Linthicum using AI-driven solutions to empower retailers with real-time visibility into their businesses. It has been ranked in the Inc. 500 annually since 2018.

Windsor Group (No. 343, 1,689%): A government services provider in Bethesda which provides professional services such as staff augmentation, project management, IT support and data analytics. It moved up from No. 368 in 2022.

Brutus Broth (No. 373, 1,556%): A woman-founded, community-focused company in Owings Mills specializing in making human-grade bone broth for dogs.

myDigitalOffice (No. 378, 1,539%): A Bethesda-based company that provides hotel management software which promotes profitability through efficiency, budgeting and forecasting while reducing environmental impact. It moved up the list from No. 608 in 2022.

Axiom Consultants (No. 408, 1,416%): A technology, science and management consulting firm in Rockville helping clients reach their modernization goals. Axiom Consultants has been on the Inc. 5000 list since 2021.

Yellow Tail Tech (No. 452, $1,268): An EdTech company in Silver Spring that helps people with no IT background or degree find IT jobs. This is the company's first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

A Square Group (No. 525, 1,114%): An IT services company in Frederick enabling clients to achieve their business goals through technology, process and governance, ensuring their investments deliver superior results. This is the company's third appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.