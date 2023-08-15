Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Perryville painting company lands $5,000 Jobber grant

Daily Record Staff//August 15, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Perryville painting company lands $5,000 Jobber grant

Perryville painting company lands $5,000 Jobber grant

By Daily Record Staff

//August 15, 2023

Leah Gittings

Leah Gittings, of Leah’s Painting Service LLC in Perryville, received a $5,000 grant from Jobber, a Toronto-based provider of operations management software for home service businesses, through its third annual $150,000 Jobber Grants program.

Gittings was one of 25 recipients of an individual grant, which ranged from $5,000 to $15,000 to help accelerate the growth of their home service businesses and highlight their community impact. Gittings continues to hire working moms so she can offer them flexible schedules in employment opportunities and has offered an internship opportunity the past two summers.

She started a “pro-tip” series on social media to help others, especially women, learn more about household repair and maintenance. She wants to inspire others to pursue work in home service.

Gittings plans to use her funds to develop a new website and invest in technology including a new computer and iPad, to create new systems and improve operational efficiency.

Jobber has awarded 80 small home service businesses with grants totaling $450,000. It is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve more than 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada’s fastest growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte.

 

p

Related Content

Sims Metal acquires Baltimore Scrap Corp.

Sims Metal announced it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Baltimore Scrap Corp. and its subsid[...]

August 15, 2023

Md. companies on Inc. 5000 list have a Montgomery County flair in 2023

Montgomery County led the way as the home of seven of the top 10 Maryland companies included in the 2023 Inc. [...]

August 15, 2023
Items are displayed in a boutique along Tennyson Street in northwest Denver on Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales rose solidly in July, a sign consumers are still spending freely

Americans increased their purchases at retailers in July in a sign that solid consumer spending is still power[...]

August 15, 2023
The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 12, 2023. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

UBS to pay $1.44B to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases

UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street's role in[...]

August 14, 2023

Access Holdings raises $805M for build and buy mid-market investments

Access Holdings, a digitally enabled middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, has raised about $805 m[...]

August 14, 2023

MacKenzie wins listing for sale of ‘HQ-quality’ office building in Bowie

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC was awarded the exclusive sales listing for 4201 Mitchellville R[...]

August 14, 2023

Editors Picks

Despite firestorm, Towson University moves ahead with inaugural class of doctora[...]

15/8/2023

Parents lose challenge to gender guidelines at Montgomery County public schools

15/8/2023

Md. high court declines to extend sex discrimination protections to sexual orien[...]

14/8/2023

Judge tosses Erie Insurance lawsuit, sending discrimination case back to state r[...]

14/8/2023

Maryland eyes iGaming, prompting fears of more problem gambling

13/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie, File)

Mother pleads guilty to child neglect after 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot[...]

15/8/2023
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in New York, arrives to Manhattan federal court in New York on Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ex-FBI official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch

15/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump indictment takeaways: How the Georgia case may be the biggest yet

15/8/2023
Items are displayed in a boutique along Tennyson Street in northwest Denver on Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales rose solidly in July, a sign consumers are still spending freely

15/8/2023
Umpire Ángel Hernández during the first inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros on Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Hernández lost again in his race discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Umpire loses again in lawsuit vs MLB when appeals court refuses to reinstate cas[...]

15/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar