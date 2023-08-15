Perryville painting company lands $5,000 Jobber grant

Leah Gittings, of Leah’s Painting Service LLC in Perryville, received a $5,000 grant from Jobber, a Toronto-based provider of operations management software for home service businesses, through its third annual $150,000 Jobber Grants program.

Gittings was one of 25 recipients of an individual grant, which ranged from $5,000 to $15,000 to help accelerate the growth of their home service businesses and highlight their community impact. Gittings continues to hire working moms so she can offer them flexible schedules in employment opportunities and has offered an internship opportunity the past two summers.

She started a “pro-tip” series on social media to help others, especially women, learn more about household repair and maintenance. She wants to inspire others to pursue work in home service.

Gittings plans to use her funds to develop a new website and invest in technology including a new computer and iPad, to create new systems and improve operational efficiency.

Jobber has awarded 80 small home service businesses with grants totaling $450,000. It is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve more than 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada’s fastest growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte.