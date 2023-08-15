Sims Metal acquires Baltimore Scrap Corp.

Metal recycling company Sims Metal Tuesday announced it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Baltimore Scrap Corp. (BSC) and its subsidiaries for $177 million.

The transaction is expected to close in October, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including required regulatory clearances.

BSC is one of the leading metal recyclers in the Northeast region of the United States. The company has 17 centers in five states, including Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, and resells approximately 600,000 tons of recycled waste per year.

BSC has four crushers as well as an extensive railway, port and barge landing infrastructure. The company also enjoys an advantageous location due to its proximity to growing domestic demand and export markets.

The total consideration for the acquisition excludes working capital and other adjustments to be determined at closing. The EV/EBITDA valuation multiple of the transaction is estimated at 5.4 over an average period of three years (before synergies). On an equivalent basis, after synergies, this same multiple should be brought to 4.2.