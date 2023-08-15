Towson University tops $100M in RISE fundraising campaign

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 15, 2023

Despite publicly launching the $100 million Maryland Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise (RISE) campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 29,000 new donors gave to support the campaign, including 9,500 alumni. (File photo)

Towson University announced Tuesday the official close of its $100 million Maryland Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise (RISE) campaign, surpassing the goal with $102,044,248.55 in gifts and commitments.

Despite publicly launching the campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 29,000 new donors gave to support the campaign, including 9,500 alumni.

Gifts to the RISE campaign support every area of the university, from diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to state-of-the-art infrastructure and construction to new student support services and programs. The money will go toward projects such as:

  • Constructing a building for the College of Health Professions that boasts 320,000 square feet of cutting-edge simulation and skills labs, patient exam rooms, lecture halls and research labs (opening 2024)
  • Creating an Athletics Academic Achievement Center for student-athletes that offers the support they need to be successful in the classroom and on the field
  • Providing additional programs for students facing academic challenges in the College of Business & Economics through the Stearns Scholars Program
  • Founding and sustaining the Hill-Lopes Scholars Program for women in STEM, which offers professional development, research experiences and mentorship
  • Awarding additional nursing scholarships and continuing to position TU as the top provider of health professionals in Maryland
  • Reducing the financial barriers for biology majors with increased scholarship opportunities
  • Hosting internationally recognized jazz artists who offer students hands-on, small-group learning
  • Eliminating financial barriers for students interested in pursuing master’s degrees in physics and perfecting their skills for careers in industry and government

