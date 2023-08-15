Towson University tops $100M in RISE fundraising campaign

Despite publicly launching the $100 million Maryland Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise (RISE) campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 29,000 new donors gave to support the campaign, including 9,500 alumni. (File photo)

Towson University announced Tuesday the official close of its $100 million Maryland Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise (RISE) campaign, surpassing the goal with $102,044,248.55 in gifts and commitments.

Despite publicly launching the campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 29,000 new donors gave to support the campaign, including 9,500 alumni.

Gifts to the RISE campaign support every area of the university, from diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to state-of-the-art infrastructure and construction to new student support services and programs. The money will go toward projects such as: