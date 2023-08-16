Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Abt Associates lands health care support contract

Daily Record Staff//August 16, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 16, 2023

Under a new contract for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), Rockville-based Abt Associates will provide technical support to long-term care facilities so they can better provide safe, evidence-based care for residents with substance use disorders.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The goal is to ensure individuals with substance use disorders who require care in a long-term care facility have access to high-quality substance use disorder treatment to meet their emotional, behavioral, and social needs.

In collaboration with partners at Healthcentric Advisors, Boston Medical Center, and Massachusetts General Hospital, the Abt team will provide training and resources on key practices for caring for residents with substance use disorders to support long-term care facilities throughout the Commonwealth. Building on previous work with DPH, which emphasized opioid use disorder, stimulant use disorder, and medications for opioid use disorder, the current contract has expanded to encompass alcohol use disorder, medication for alcohol use disorder, and the use of multiple substances.

The team will work with technical experts to inform resources that cover effective treatments, care coordination from intake to discharge planning, and how to address stigma and bias. Training and technical support activities will include self-paced, online training modules, peer-to-peer webinars, one-on-one technical support and coaching, and an annual, in-person conference.

The new work builds on the team’s legacy of supporting long-term care facilities in a number of areas, including the treatment of opioid disorder, both within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and beyond.

