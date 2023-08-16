Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Accomplishing DEI through workplace design

Commentary://August 16, 2023

Home>Columns>

Accomplishing DEI through workplace design

Accomplishing DEI through workplace design

By Commentary:

//August 16, 2023

As a people & culture leader, I have long advocated for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Recently, my daughter experienced a major injury which confined her to a wheelchair for six weeks, and this life event profoundly evolved my perspective: Inclusion is also synonymous with accessibility.

Life events – a sudden injury, a personal loss, or a significant emotional upheaval – can abruptly alter an individual’s abilities and needs, whether temporarily or permanently. It is imperative for companies to adopt a flexible lens, adapting their workspaces to meet the ever-evolving requirements of their employees.

Studies have shown that companies with diverse teams are twice as likely to be innovation leaders. The benefits of a respectful and inclusive corporate culture resonate with a majority of employed U.S. adults, as highlighted in a recent survey by the Pew Research Center.

This survey reveals that DEI initiatives are instrumental in encouraging employees to embrace each other’s strengths and work collaboratively, reinforcing the notion that inclusion is a powerful catalyst for organizational success.

With that in mind, businesses should focus on four key areas in creating flexible, DEI spaces where everyone feels a greater sense of belonging and life-changing events are taken into account:

Floor layout

Traditional hierarchical office designs with rows of cubicles and executive suites have given way to more inclusive workspaces. Companies are increasingly adopting open floor plans and worker-friendly spaces, fostering collaboration among employees at all levels and reinforcing the notion that every individual’s contribution is valued.

Elevating beyond mere ADA compliance, these modern layouts not only guarantee accessibility for all employees, but also open doors to hiring the best and brightest talent, irrespective of any physical challenges they may encounter.

Diversity of setting

Recognizing that individuals thrive in diverse settings, DEI workspaces offer a range of versatile options to accommodate varying preferences. Quiet pods and private areas cater to those seeking focused solitude, while huddle rooms and communal desks facilitate collaboration among team members.

Conference rooms, breakout spaces, lounges, and even outdoor areas create an atmosphere conducive to effective communication, movement across tasks, and heightened productivity.

Diversity of furniture and technology solutions

Furniture and technology play a pivotal role in promoting an inclusive workspace. Ergonomic seating options that can be customized to individual needs ensure that all employees are comfortable and supported. Flexible table and desk shapes with adjustable heights allow individuals to work effectively, irrespective of their physical requirements.

Inclusive audio, video, and lighting technology ensure that remote employees can participate fully in meetings, fostering seamless collaboration across locations. Accessible power sources, thoughtfully integrated into workstations, eliminate barriers to connectivity and productivity.

Mental well-being

In the pursuit of inclusion, fostering mental well-being is paramount. Purpose-built settings like cafes, lounges, and relaxation areas provide employees with opportunities to unwind, socialize, and recharge, breaking down barriers and encouraging interaction among team members.

Intelligent technologies empower employees to control their workspace environments, allowing them to optimize their surroundings for maximum comfort and productivity. This approach is especially valuable in accommodating neurodiversity, which impacts a significant portion of the workforce, unlocking the full potential of every individual.

Call to action

Put yourselves in the shoes of someone you know who has experienced a life-altering event – a sudden injury, a personal loss, or a significant emotional upheaval. Reflect on how that event reshaped their daily life, their needs, and their ability to navigate the world around them. Now, imagine if their workplace were designed with genuine inclusivity and flexibility, taking into account their unique requirements.

Such workspaces are not just a checkbox in the pursuit of DEI goals; they are a profound commitment to acknowledging the worth and potential of every individual.

As businesses embrace true accessibility in their workspaces, they demonstrate a genuine commitment to their employees’ well-being and potential. By nurturing a culture of inclusivity, businesses can harness the collective power of diverse perspectives, leading to increased innovation, heightened job satisfaction, and lasting success.

Let us build workspaces where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to contribute their very best. In doing so, we forge a future that is truly inclusive, accessible, and filled with boundless possibilities.

Meg Nelbach is senior vice president, people & culture at dancker (www.dancker.com), a leading interior solutions company.

 

 

t

Related Content

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: David Wilson, Morgan State University

David Wilson tells Sloane Brown about the challenges he faces as president of Morgan State University — and [...]

August 16, 2023

Sims Metal acquires Baltimore Scrap Corp.

Sims Metal announced it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Baltimore Scrap Corp. and its subsid[...]

August 15, 2023

Md. companies on Inc. 5000 list have a Montgomery County flair in 2023

Montgomery County led the way as the home of seven of the top 10 Maryland companies included in the 2023 Inc. [...]

August 15, 2023
Items are displayed in a boutique along Tennyson Street in northwest Denver on Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales rose solidly in July, a sign consumers are still spending freely

Americans increased their purchases at retailers in July in a sign that solid consumer spending is still power[...]

August 15, 2023
The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 12, 2023. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

UBS to pay $1.44B to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases

UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street's role in[...]

August 14, 2023

Access Holdings raises $805M for build and buy mid-market investments

Access Holdings, a digitally enabled middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, has raised about $805 m[...]

August 14, 2023

Editors Picks

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: David Wilson, Morgan State University

16/8/2023

Despite firestorm, Towson University moves ahead with inaugural class of doctora[...]

15/8/2023

Parents lose challenge to gender guidelines at Montgomery County public schools

15/8/2023

Md. high court declines to extend sex discrimination protections to sexual orien[...]

14/8/2023

Judge tosses Erie Insurance lawsuit, sending discrimination case back to state r[...]

14/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie, File)

Mother pleads guilty to child neglect after 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot[...]

15/8/2023
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in New York, arrives to Manhattan federal court in New York on Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ex-FBI official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch

15/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump indictment takeaways: How the Georgia case may be the biggest yet

15/8/2023
Items are displayed in a boutique along Tennyson Street in northwest Denver on Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales rose solidly in July, a sign consumers are still spending freely

15/8/2023
Umpire Ángel Hernández during the first inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros on Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Hernández lost again in his race discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Umpire loses again in lawsuit vs MLB when appeals court refuses to reinstate cas[...]

15/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar