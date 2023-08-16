Chesapeake Conservation and Climate Corps named first cohort

The Chesapeake Bay Trust, with the support of the Maryland Chesapeake Bay license plate as well as other sources, introduced a new class of the Chesapeake Conservation and Climate Corps, the first since the expansion to include climate change work in the Corps.

The Chesapeake Conservation and Climate Corps, administered by the Chesapeake Bay Trust, empowers young people to serve their communities and gain real-world professional skills through one-year, stipend supported terms of service. Corps members are matched with nonprofit and government host organizations and receive firsthand training on a wide variety of topics in the realms of climate, energy, watershed restoration, agriculture, forestry and education.

More than 300 alumni of the Corps have become leaders in the environmental movement as well as engaged individuals bringing a stewardship ethic to non-environmental careers. Many of them are hired by their host organizations following their years of service.

This year’s cohort is the first since the program’s expansion to include climate work and since its official name change to the Chesapeake Conservations and Climate Corps. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, passed by the Maryland General Assembly, provides the Corps with an additional $1.5 million per year starting with the 2023-2024 class. These funds will increase the cohort size, boost the stipend for Corps members, and expand the program’s scope to cover a wider range of climate topics.