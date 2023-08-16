Harford Mutual Insurance Group gets OK for merger with Kentucky firm

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, a Ward’s 50 top performing commercial property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Bel Air, Wednesday announced it has received final approval from the Maryland Insurance Administration of the merger agreement with ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company, a monoline workers’ compensation carrier headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, ClearPath Mutual merged into Harford Mutual Insurance Group and converted to a stock insurer. Post-merger, it will be renamed Clearpath Insurance Company marketed as Clearpath Specialty.

All policyholders of ClearPath Mutual will obtain membership rights in Harford Mutual as policyholders of the newly formed Clearpath Specialty. The merger was effective Aug. 4.

ClearPath Mutual, formerly KESA of Kentucky for more than 40 years, was formed in 2018 and currently provides monoline workers’ compensation coverage in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee and West Virginia. ClearPath Mutual writes more than $52 million in direct written premium across nearly 7,000 policies.

As part of the merger, which was approved by the boards of directors and policyholders of both companies, ClearPath Mutual’s current home office in Louisville will remain in place and serve as Harford Mutual’s Midwest Office. Harford Mutual will retain all ClearPath Mutual employees and plans to merge efficiencies. The newly formed Clearpath Specialty has re-domesticated to Maryland.

Under the terms of the agreement, ClearPath Mutual’s current President & CEO, Jeff Borkowski, will become a vice president of Harford Mutual and remain President of Clearpath Specialty with Steve Linkous becoming CEO.

ClearPath Mutual’s board of directors will remain intact for two years, with Linkous joining the board as a director. ClearPath Mutual board chair Sean Garber will remain on Clearpath Specialty’s board as chair and will join Harford Mutual’s Board of Directors.