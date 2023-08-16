Loyola’s Simon Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship forms advisory board

Loyola University Maryland’s Simon Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship has formed its first advisory board consisting of business leaders and entrepreneurs. The board will support the Simon Center with expert input and connections to board members’ networks in order to ensure the center’s programs meet the needs of students and entrepreneurs in Baltimore.

The advisory board consists of:

Lisa Cawley, ’11, managing director of Screendoor

Mike Gill, chairman of Evergreen Advisors

Nick Hawkins, ’08, associate with Womble Bond Dickinson

Pava LaPere, CEO of Ecomap

Nick Simon Sr., MBA ’84, managing director of Blackstone Life Sciences

Susie Simon, M.Ed. ’81, of the Simon Family Foundation

Nichole Sullivan, founder and chief maker of Keppel & Kismet

Mike Walton, principal of THA Advisory Services

Established in 2018, Loyola’s Simon Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship works to nurture student innovators and support Baltimore through education, hands-on experiences, and creative experimentation. The center’s new advisory board will more deeply integrate the center into the community, attract quality mentors, partners and donors and strengthen the center’s programs.

The advisory board will meet for the first time in September.