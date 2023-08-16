Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Loyola’s Simon Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship forms advisory board

Daily Record Staff//August 16, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 16, 2023

Loyola University Maryland’s Simon Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship has formed its first advisory board consisting of business leaders and entrepreneurs. The board will support the Simon Center with expert input and connections to board members’ networks in order to ensure the center’s programs meet the needs of students and entrepreneurs in Baltimore.

The advisory board consists of:

  • Lisa Cawley, ’11, managing director of Screendoor
  • Mike Gill, chairman of Evergreen Advisors
  • Nick Hawkins, ’08, associate with Womble Bond Dickinson
  • Pava LaPere, CEO of Ecomap
  • Nick Simon Sr., MBA ’84, managing director of Blackstone Life Sciences
  • Susie Simon, M.Ed. ’81, of the Simon Family Foundation
  • Nichole Sullivan, founder and chief maker of Keppel & Kismet
  • Mike Walton, principal of THA Advisory Services

Established in 2018, Loyola’s Simon Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship works to nurture student innovators and support Baltimore through education, hands-on experiences, and creative experimentation. The center’s new advisory board will more deeply integrate the center into the community, attract quality mentors, partners and donors and strengthen the center’s programs.

The advisory board will meet for the first time in September.

 

