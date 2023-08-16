Maryland receives $24 million in opioid settlement money: AG

Maryland has received $24 million as part of a massive settlement with four pharmaceutical companies that faced a barrage of lawsuits over their involvement in the deadly opioid epidemic.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced the payment, which is the 2023 installment of the settlement money, in a news release Wednesday.

In total, Maryland and its local jurisdictions are set to receive about $400 million over 18 years under the agreement, which ended litigation last year against the pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen, and the pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

So far, Maryland and its subdivisions have received more than $84 million to put toward abating the harms of the opioid crisis.

The pharmaceutical companies faced a swell of lawsuits across the country over allegations that they illegally marketed and distributed opioids and ignored warning signs that the drugs were contributing to an addiction crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Most of the states and local governments that sued the companies agreed to a huge $26 billion settlement reached in February 2022.

The money is now trickling out to those jurisdictions. According to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, subdivisions are set to receive more than $13.6 million from the 2023 portion of the settlement, including $4.8 million in direct payments and another $8.8 million in “targeted abatement grants.”

The remaining $10 million of the latest $24 million payment will go to the state’s Opioid Restitution Fund for opioid-related abatement programs.

“Opioid addiction has been the source of too much pain and devastation in our communities, tearing apart families and leaving a trail of suffering,” Brown said in a statement. “This continuing flow of payments from those who’ve caused that pain will help abate the opioid crisis and provide relief for Maryland’s communities.”

A complete list of subdivisions that participated in the settlement and are set to receive money is available on the Attorney General’s Office’s website.

Large, populous jurisdictions will receive sizable sums. Baltimore County, for example, will receive a total of $2.8 million in 2023, split between direct funding and grant money.

Notably, Baltimore City is not among the subdivisions that participated in the settlement. As The Daily Record first reported last year, Baltimore City decided to forego the settlement in hopes of winning a larger payout by pursuing litigation alone.

The loss of one of Maryland’s biggest and most populous jurisdictions meant that the overall financial settlement coming to Maryland was smaller. The settlement agreement was based in part on how many jurisdictions agreed to participate, because the pharmaceutical companies wanted to eliminate as many lawsuits as possible for the money.