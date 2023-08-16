Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. high court cautions bar counsel to avoid investigations when an election looms

Madeleine O'Neill//August 16, 2023

By Madeleine O'Neill

//August 16, 2023

Marylin Pierre
Marylin Pierre, a lawyer who  ran for a seat on the Montgomery County Circuit Court in 2020, was reprimanded by the Maryland Supreme Court, which chose not to impose a tougher penalty proposed by the Attorney Grievance Commission and also warned bar counsel to steer clear of investigations close to elections. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

Maryland’s highest court on Wednesday reprimanded a former Montgomery County judicial candidate over a false statement she made during her political campaign, but also warned bar counsel to avoid launching investigations so close to elections to avoid the appearance of bias.

All three opinions — from the majority, a concurring justice and a dissenting justice — are unusually critical of bar counsel, who is tasked with investigating and prosecuting attorneys accused of misconduct or ethical breaches.

“To avoid the potentially corrosive or otherwise unintended effects that could accompany the pursuit of an investigation during the heat of an election, future investigations by bar counsel into alleged misconduct by a candidate in a judicial election should generally be postponed until after the election” unless a speedy investigation is necessary to preserve evidence or there is a risk posed by the alleged misconduct, Chief Justice Matthew Fader wrote for the majority.

Fader will also ask the Maryland Judiciary’s rules committee to consider adopting guidelines to address misconduct allegations that arise during a political campaign.

The attorney discipline case involved Marylin Pierre, a lawyer who  ran for a seat on the Montgomery County Circuit Court in 2020. During the campaign, bar counsel alleged, Pierre made false statements about her opponents, a slate of four sitting judges whom Pierre portrayed as insiders.

Then-Bar Counsel Lydia E. Lawless had launched the investigation into Marylin Pierre as Pierre campaigned for a seat on the Montgomery County Circuit Court. (Submitted Photo)

The case prompted tough questions when it came before the Supreme Court for oral argument in February. Justice Shirley M. Watts aggressively pushed then-Bar Counsel Lydia E. Lawless on whether she had created a conflict of interest by pursuing the investigation during the campaign.

Lawless stepped down in March, not long after the bruising questioning in the Pierre case, though she submitted her resignation a few days before the oral argument.

She declined to comment Wednesday. Acting Bar Counsel Erin Risch did not immediately return a request for comment.

A majority of the justices agreed that Pierre committed violations of attorney ethics rules, though they dismissed a number of allegations.

In the end, the majority found that Pierre made one false statement worthy of discipline during the campaign (her campaign tweeted that some judges sent defendants to jail because they “could not speak English,” a claim Pierre later acknowledged was untrue) and misrepresented information when she applied for the New York State Bar in 1999.

Pierre was briefly taken into custody in the 1990s when she defaulted on several student loans and then failed to appear when summoned to court, according to documents in the discipline case. She downplayed the way the case was handled when she applied for the New York State Bar, the Maryland Supreme Court found.

The Attorney Grievance Commission asked that Pierre be disbarred based on the allegations, which originally included a longer list of allegedly false statements made by Pierre. But the high court issued only a reprimand, a relatively lenient sanction, because of the case’s unusual circumstances.

Fader emphasized in the majority opinion that the case involved important questions about free speech during political campaigns.

“Although Ms. Pierre’s violations, especially in connection with her New York Bar Application, would call for a more severe sanction under different circumstances, we cannot ignore the circumstances present here,” Fader wrote.

“We acknowledge that our rules do not contain any guidelines for how to handle allegations of misconduct by lawyers involved in elections generally or in judicial elections specifically. In the absence of such guidelines, we do not assign fault for the path taken here. However, in determining an appropriate sanction, we cannot ignore that path and its potential implications for the public perception of the integrity of the attorney disciplinary process.”

Watts went further in a dissenting opinion, criticizing Lawless for launching the investigation into Pierre within an hour of receiving an email from the campaign chair for the sitting judges.

That email claimed that Pierre had made false claims about the sitting judges and misstated her professional record. Lawless received the email as a member of the Montgomery County Bar Association, not in her capacity as bar counsel, Fader wrote.

Though the Attorney Grievance Commission had not received a formal complaint about Pierre, Lawless began an investigation almost immediately and quickly informed the campaign chair for the sitting judges, according to Watts’ dissent.

“A reasonable member of the public could easily have perceived that, without having received a complaint or even a request for an investigation, bar counsel opened an investigation on her own initiative approximately 2 months before an upcoming judicial election and risked potentially intervening in the election in a manner that benefitted the sitting judges,” Watts wrote.

“In this case — regardless of any motivations on bar counsel’s part — it easily could have been perceived that the Office of Bar Counsel’s resources were deployed in a manner that could have been seen as intervening in a judicial election in a way that helped the sitting judges.”

This “extraordinary circumstance,” Watts wrote, called for the dismissal of the attorney grievance case.

Watts wrote that she would not have sanctioned Pierre and suggested appointing special counsel to ensure public confidence in the investigation.

Irwin Kramer, the lawyer for Pierre, said Wednesday that he shares the court’s call for rules limiting bar counsel’s power.

“As at least one justice would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the integrity issues raised, I cannot comment further,” Kramer said.

The majority ordered costs to be split between Pierre and the Attorney Grievance Commission.

Fader summarized the majority’s concerns with the case this way: “The larger issue is that the investigation should not have occurred when it did. No exigent circumstances existed that demanded an immediate investigation. No client interests were at stake. And there is no suggestion anywhere in the record that Bar Counsel’s investigation would have been prejudiced by waiting until November 4 or later to initiate it,” the chief justice wrote.

“To be clear, we do not question bar counsel’s motives here,” Fader wrote. “Nonetheless, the risk that an impartial observer might question those motives was not worth whatever marginal value might have been perceived to lie in proceeding on the chosen timeline.”

