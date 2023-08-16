Sealing Technologies to represent US at Cyber Mission Asia

Columbia-based Sealing Technologies Inc., a veteran-owned business that provides cybersecurity services and solutions, will represent the United States in an executive-led Cybersecurity Trade Mission to Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

The trade mission, organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the International Trade Administration, is scheduled for Sept. 18-26. It intends to introduce U.S. businesses to East Asia’s information and communication technology security and critical infrastructure protection markets, help identify business partners, and export their products and services to the region.

During the event, SealingTech will collaborate closely with United States leaders to advocate for worldwide adoption and promotion of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework. This framework aligns with international cybersecurity best practices, allowing SealingTech to demonstrate its expertise and contribute to establishing global cybersecurity standards.

Participation in this US Cybersecurity Trade Mission allows SealingTech to contribute to advancing U.S. cybersecurity policies and standards on the global stage, aligning perfectly with the company’s mission and vision. SealingTech is committed to ensuring a safer and more secure digital future for everyone.