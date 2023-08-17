Md. commission’s vote to approve Towson University program was ‘of no effect,’ AG office says

A chief counsel in the Office of the Attorney General wrote to the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) on Thursday that it’s closed-session vote to approve a Towson University doctoral program was “of no effect” and that the commission is likely required to vote again.

A statement from the commission did not say whether its 12 members intend to follow the Office of the Attorney General’s guidance.

“The Commission is dedicated to ensuring that all procedural requirements are met when engaging in academic program review,” spokeswoman Rhonda Wardlaw said in the statement.

The letter was not an official opinion of the attorney general, wrote Patrick Hughes, chief counsel for opinions and advice.

“As we have since the start, TU will continue to follow the process and guidance outlined by MHEC. The finding of this administrative error on MHEC’s part does not indicate that TU’s STEM-based Business Analytics Ph.D. program is in any way duplicative of any other program, nor does it have any impact upon the merits for the program’s approval. We remain absolutely committed to supporting those students who have, in good faith, enrolled in this program as classes are set to begin in less than two weeks. When students lose opportunities, there are no winners,” Towson University spokesman Sean Welsh said in an email statement.

State Sen. Charles Sydnor III, who was among the first to call for the commission to revisit its vote, said in an interview, “I suspect that they’ll follow the guidance.”

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, said in a statement that the caucus was encouraged by the Office of the Attorney General’s guidance, saying it validated the caucus’s concerns.

“The new leadership of MHEC took our concerns seriously and acted quickly,” Wilkins said. “We thank MHEC for their attention to this matter and will work collaboratively with the commission as next steps are determined and implemented.”

The commission has seen recent changes in leadership. Gov. Wes Moore in April appointed Sanjay Rai as acting secretary, and in July he appointed eight commissioners, including a new chairperson. Members are appointed for five-year terms.

With mounting pressure from influential lawmakers and a community organization, officials for the Maryland Higher Education Commission had said they would review their decision to approve the Ph.D. in business analytics program. It has come under fire from Morgan State President David K. Wilson and supporters of the historically Black institution as unfairly duplicative of an offering at Morgan State — one of Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities.

Rai said Monday that the commission was seeking guidance from the Office of the Attorney General about the legality of the closed-session vote.

A previous decision to deny approval for the program remains in place, “at least for the time being,” Hughes wrote in a letter to commission Chair Catherine “Cassie” Motz.

Towson has been moving forward with the program. The university’s fall semester begins Aug. 28 and an inaugural class of doctoral students has been enrolled.

“We are moving forward with the program as outlined in the June approval letter from (the commission) and we have a class enrolled for the fall term,” Towson spokesman Sean Welsh said in a statement earlier this week.

Towson received approval for its program in a controversial June 14 vote from the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

With seven out of 12 members present, the commission, which establishes statewide policies for public and private colleges and universities, voted 4-3 in a closed-session meeting to allow Towson to establish its program.

The commission’s decision reversed a previous ruling from Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs Emily Dow that denied approval for the program on the grounds that it was unreasonably duplicative of two concentrations within Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration. Towson challenged that decision.

Hughes wrote that, because the commission’s vote to reverse Dow’s decision was a “‘formal action,'” it required a vote in favor from a majority of the commission, or seven of the 12 members.

“My view is that the commission is likely required, by its own regulations, to meet again to attempt to render a decision with the necessary number of votes,” Hughes wrote.