Daily Record Staff//August 17, 2023

Beltsville-based Infinite Power sold to CES Power

CES Power LLC, a global provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events, Thursday announced it acquired Infinite Power, a provider of temporary mobile power and climate control solutions based in Beltsville.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will provide CES Power with a new hub in the Washington-Baltimore area, strengthening its capabilities in the mid-Atlantic region. CES Power is backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners.

Infinite Power provides portable generators and HVAC systems for festivals, concerts, sports venues, and government, corporate, and non-profit events. The company also handles permitting and emergency response and has strong relationships with local licensed electrical contractors. General Manager Jay Collins and the Infinite Power management team will remain with the company.

