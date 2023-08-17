Greenspring Advisors implements new Women & Wealth initiative

Towson-based Greenspring Advisors Thursday announced it established Women & Wealth, a workplace initiative to elevating women’s voices in the workplace by providing a constructive environment for meaningful conversations, community and skills-based learning.

The resource group is led by Laura Stoner, Greenspring’s director of people operations, and Molly Goetz, CFP, CDFA, MBA, partner and practice lead at Greenspring Advisors.

Since inception, the Women & Wealth group have held a professional clothing drive, a conversation circle, and an executive presence presentation. Their team has volunteered at the Medstar Health Baltimore Women’s Classic 5k. Additionally, the group releases quarterly newsletters within the firm, based around themes such as confidence, defining wealth, and work/life balance. These employee-run newsletters provide advice, insights, and women-led wealth content recommendations.

Established in 2004, Greenspring Advisors has offices in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.