Md. high court finds defendant’s right to speedy trial not violated

Reversing a lower court decision, the state’s highest court has unanimously ruled that a defendant’s right to a speedy trial was not violated after his attorney silently accepted — but did not verbally agree to — a trial date beyond the prescribed 180-day statutory deadline.

Maryland Rule 746, commonly known as the Hicks rule, requires a criminal trial in a circuit court to commence within 180 days of the first appearance of the defendant or defense counsel in that court.

Under the Hicks rule, a trial may be continued from the scheduled trial date if the administrative judge or designee finds good cause for the continuance. Unless the defendant waives the Hicks rule, a failure to comply with the Hicks rule is to result in dismissal of the charges.

The high court addressed two appeals that stemmed from the same Anne Arundel County Circuit Court case in which Garrick Powell and co-defendant Lateekqua Jackson were facing trial on gun and drug charges.

Powell’s attorney remained silent when the judge announced the trial date; Jackson, by contrast, said “okay.”

The Appellate Court said the charges against Powell had to be dismissed because of the Hicks violation, but the charges against Jackson were permitted to stand because she had waived the 180-day deadline. (A third co-defendant, Niran Henry, expressly accepted the late trial date through counsel.)

But in the Aug. 14 opinion, Justice Brynja Booth wrote for the majority that Powell’s attorney “through his conduct at a scheduling hearing, sought a trial date that exceeded the Hicks date, thereby precluding dismissal of Mr. Powell’s indictment as a remedy for the Hicks violation. We reverse the Appellate Court’s judgment in Mr. Powell’s case.”

Booth further noted that “the defendant and his attorney proceeded promptly throughout [the] proceeding, properly invoking applicable statutory procedures in a timely manner[]” and that the delay was ‘due entirely to the length of time it necessarily took two executive branch agencies of the state government … to perform their statutory functions.”

The high court upheld the Appellate Court’s ruling on Jackson, although for different reasons. The court held that Jackson did not expressly consent to a trial date beyond the Hicks date based upon her statement to the circuit court judge that occurred at a hearing after her trial had already been set earlier that day. However, Jackson’s counsel, through her words and conduct at the scheduling hearing, sought a trial date beyond the Hicks date, the ruling noted.

Powell, Jackson and Henry were arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, after police allegedly found drugs and firearms in the car the three occupied. The defendants had their initial appearance just days before the April 26, 2021, resumption of criminal trials that had been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the resumption date, the 180-day deadline for the defendant’s trial would have been Oct. 25.

But at the scheduling conference on June 4, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge suggested a date of Oct. 26.

Jackson said, “Twenty-sixth, okay.” Powell and his attorney remained silent during the scheduling proceeding even after the judge said, “Okay, so, October 26th for trial.”

On Oct. 26, the prosecution moved for a postponement because a police officer who had searched the vehicle was ill and could not testify, prompting the judge to ask for the first time whether a delay would violate the Hicks rule. Counsel for Powell and Jackson responded that the 180 days had already expired and moved to have the charges dismissed.

The motion was granted for both defendants. The state appealed to the Appellate Court, which upheld only the dismissal of charges against Powell.

The Supreme Court’s ruling came in Lateekqua Jackson v. State of Maryland, No. 34, and State of Maryland v. Garrick L. Powell, Jr., No. 35, September Term 2022.

Both the Office of the Public Defender and the State Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the ruling.