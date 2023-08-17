Naval Air Station Patuxent River awards $349M water management contract

Naval Air Station Patuxent River is headquarters to the Naval Air Systems Command, the U.S. Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, the Naval Air Station Port Operations and the United States Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes, and is responsible for the ship/shore/air excellence integration supporting the Navy’s principal flight and ground test activity. (File photo)

U.S. Navy air station Naval Air Station Patuxent River on Thursday awarded a 50-year contract worth approximately $349 million to American States Utility Services Inc. (ASUS) to operate, maintain and provide construction management services for its water distribution and wastewater collection facilities.

ASUS will also have the opportunity to generate additional revenues under this contract for new construction projects provided through contract modifications with the U.S. government. Under the contract, there is a 6-month transition period to ensure seamless operations are established and inventory assets are fully accounted for in the contract.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River, also known as NAS Pax River, is a United States naval air station located in St. Mary’s County on the Chesapeake Bay near the Patuxent River. NAS Pax River is headquarters to the Naval Air Systems Command, the U.S. Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, the Naval Air Station Port Operations, the United States Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes, and is responsible for the ship/shore/air excellence integration supporting the Navy’s principal flight and ground test activity. With the addition of NAS Pax River, ASUS will be providing water and wastewater utility services at twelve military bases located within eight states.