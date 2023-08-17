Sponsored Emails to Reach and Persuade Maryland Businesses

Sponsored Emails: A Definition

Sponsored or co-branded emails are among the most common marketing tactics used to reach business decision-makers across the Garden State. They get in front of the right people at an organization that has very high noticing value and engagement.

Why Sponsored Emails Are So Effective with Maryland’s Business Leaders

Email is a powerful and compelling digital marketing tactic. It is ubiquitous, cost-effective, and delivers excellent impact. Consider:

More people use email to communicate than any other media channel, including social media (1)

82% of executives check their work email outside of work hours (2)

Engaged email recipients are actively seeking information and ideas when they review incoming messages

Maximize Campaign Reach with Sponsored Emails

With sponsored email, you can leverage a partner’s existing relationships and brand credibility to connect with more business prospects. You can deliver your message to the list of another company that already has relationships with people who can become new customers Instead of painstakingly building your over mailing list over months and years.

For example, we offer sponsored email programs that deliver both broad target audiences and highly specific segments of Maryland’s business community. We aslo have the ability to focus your emails on decision-makers in a specific business type like accounting firms, law firms, or health organizations.

Questions to Ask When Evaluating Potential Sponsored Email Suppliers

The most important consideration is the quality and depth of the relationship between the provider and its audience. Work with companies where email recipients have opted-in to receive marketing messages, so they are more likely to read and value them. Then ensure the provider can provide all of the critical business metrics you need to understand and measure marketing effectiveness, including the following:

Audience characteristics

Number of emails sent

Count of emails opened

Percentage of emails opened

Count of emails clicked

Percentage of emails clicked

Count of email clickers that leave a lead on your site

Percentage of email clickers that leave a lead on your site

There is a vast range of quality in email lists and sponsored emails, from highly reputable providers to spammers. Find a partner that understands the needs and motivations of business leaders and delivers messages that recipients actually welcome. Ask them how they get people to opt-in, the nature of their relationship with recipients and their email delivery rates – the count of people who receive the email in their inboxes.

Be sure to leverage your partner’s experience and knowledge. Talk to them about the kind of creative and messages that drive the best engagement rates with their audience. Use this information to make your marketing materials even better. Ask them what days work best for getting people to open and interact with emails. It matters! Also, consider how the emails they send for you will appear on mobile screens. In the US, most emails are opened on mobile phones, and almost three-quarters of email “clicks” or “taps” happen on mobile.

