Syzygy Events International leaves Montgomery County for Frederick

Special event design company Syzygy Events International has signed two leases with St. John Properties Inc. totaling more than 21,000 square feet of warehouse and flex/R&D space at Arcadia Business Park, a 61-acre business community in Frederick.

The woman-owned group recently relocated its corporate headquarters and design and construction teams, from Gaithersburg to 4754 Arcadia Drive in a 15,641-square-foot space, according to President and CEO Julie Shanklin. Syzygy also leased 6,000 square feet of storage space at 4724 Arcadia Drive.

Danny Foit, Leasing Representative for St. John Properties represented the landlord and Tim Shanklin of Tyler Duncan Realty Partners represented the client in both transactions.

Founded in 2005, Syzygy Events International provides full-service event planning and execution for a portfolio of clients including corporations, associations, non-profit organizations, professional sports teams, and government agencies. Representative clients include Black Entertainment Television, Capital One Bank, Discovery Channel, Gannett, National Geographic, Navy Seal Foundation and The White House. The vertically-integrated group maintains a full complement of in-house capabilities including set construction, graphic arts and printing in addition to an inventory of décor rentals.

Arcadia Business Park is located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. The business community features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling more than 160,000 square feet in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet. St. John Properties, which recently delivered 4754 Arcadia Drive, featuring more than 125,000 square feet of warehouse space, also signed a lease with residential design firm Builders Design LLC for 15,641 square feet of space in the building.

The business community is positioned within proximity to major highways including Interstates 270 and 70, US 15 and MD Route 355 that provide immediate access to points throughout Frederick, the suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, as well as northern Virginia. Loudoun County, Virginia and Montgomery County are located 10 miles away.