Editorial Advisory Board//August 17, 2023

Trump should be kept off the ballot

By Editorial Advisory Board

//August 17, 2023

The Maryland State Board of Elections is obligated under the U.S. Constitution to refuse to list Donald Trump on the Republican presidential primary ballot. The same with the general election, should Trump be the (unlawfully-designated) nominee of that party. The same goes for any electors pledged to Trump.

All write-in ballots for Mr. Trump should be considered null and void. He is now and forever disqualified from holding any federal or state office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment by having given aid and comfort, at the very least, to those engaged in insurrection and rebellion against the United States by seeking to overturn the election of Joseph Biden as president.

Section 3 reads, in pertinent part:

“No person shall . . . hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath . . . as an officer of the United States, . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Congress has not so acted to relieve Trump, or anyone involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection or the attempt to substitute sham electors, or the hacking of voting systems. Everyone involved in the insurrection is barred from federal and state office, now and forever.

This past week gave legal foundation to the disqualification of Trump by the publication in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review of an article by two Federalist Society law professors, using the principles of originalism made famous as a doctrine for constitutional interpretation by the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, that laid out the basis for the ban. In particular, Professors William Baude, University of Chicago Law School, and Michael Stokes Paulsen, University of St. Thomas School of Law, stated, in the published abstract:

“Section Three covers a broad range of conduct against the authority of the constitutional order, including many instances of indirect participation or support as ‘aid or comfort.’ It covers a broad range of former offices, including the Presidency. And in particular, it disqualifies former President Donald Trump, and potentially many others, because of their participation in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election.”

The evidence is already replete of Trump’s aid and comfort to the insurrection, set forth in the federal indictment brought in federal court of the District of Columbia.  Just on Aug. 14, Georgia issued a multicount indictment listing multiple acts which implicate directly or through conspiracy Trump in a multipronged effort to overturn the results of the election that he lost.

It is important to recognize that what we propose is under the civil law, not criminal, and nothing need be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Indeed, Section 3 requires that only two elements be found: (1) an insurrection or rebellion; and (2) that Trump either participated therein or gave aid or comfort to the enemies thereto.

The former is easy to prove, and the latter can be satisfied by a single act. Our reading of the record suggests that Trump has admitted to several acts, each of which satisfies the second element, such as his effort to pressure the then-vice president to violate the Constitution and his oath of office to reject the results of the election in the counting of electoral votes before the Senate.  And, as Baude and Paulsen argue, the First Amendment gives Trump no protection against the self-acting Section 3.

Maryland should act now. If Trump has a problem, he can bring suit against the responsible state officials, and be prepared to testify by deposition and at trial for his statements and actions that constituted active participation in and aid and comfort to insurrection and rebellion. If Trump is unsuccessful, he is precluded under established legal doctrine from relitigating the issue in any other venue. He is off the ballot in every state and the District of Columbia.

He will lose. Again.

Editorial Advisory Board members Nancy Forster and Debra G. Schubert did not participate in this opinion.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

James K. Archibald

Gary E. Bair

Andre M. Davis

Eric Easton

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Leigh Goodmark

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

Susan F. Martielli

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.

 

