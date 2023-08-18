Baltimore’s suit continues as judge declines to approve proposed Hyundai and Kia class-action settlement

FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership on Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. A federal judge on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, declined to approve a tentative settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Baltimore’s lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai over increased police resources needed in response to a surge in vehicle thefts continues as a federal judge on Wednesday declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners.

Car owners brought the class-action lawsuit over vehicles that are easy to steal because they lack anti-theft software. The cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, allowing thieves to easily steal them using a screwdriver and USB cord.

In May, the city of Baltimore sued Kia and Hyundai over increased police resources needed to respond to the surge in vehicle thefts. Ebony Thompson, Baltimore’s acting city solicitor, said then that the proposed class-action settlement with vehicle owners would not end the city’s lawsuit.

The settlement would have offered vehicle owners cash payments for theft-related damage and a voluntary recall to update theft-protection software.

U.S. District Judge James Selna expressed concerns about the process for calculating payments and the adequacy of the software update in preventing future thefts. Selna also requested additional information regarding the software upgrade and implementation.

Selna indicated that he thought the parties could make the changes needed for him to grant preliminary approval.

Sara Gross, chief of Baltimore’s affirmative litigation division, said the city does not have standing to bring a suit on behalf of affected car owners.

The city filed its case in December 2022 in the Central District of California. That case, and most all other local government cases filed in federal court, are now consolidated with the multi-district litigation (MDL), Gross said.

Kia and Hyundai faced a swell of lawsuits alleging that the companies left common anti-theft technology out of their vehicles in order to save money. The automakers did not install vehicle immobilizers in many models from 2011 through 2022, making it possible for the cars to be stolen. In early 2023, the two automakers announced an update would address this security flaw.

The Associated Press gathered data from eight U.S. cities and found that in seven of them, police had reported substantial year-over-year increases in theft reports through April.

In an Aug. 11 letter, the attorneys general of six states and the District of Columbia urged Judge Selna to require automakers to install antitheft technology known as engine immobilizers in all theft-prone Hyundai and Kia vehicles, possibly in combination with a vehicle buyback program, in place of the update and cash payments.

The class-action lawsuit also alleged that the affected cars have inadequate security in the steering columns, allowing access to the ignition assembly with little effort.

Hagens Berman, the firm handling the car owner lawsuits, will file an amended motion for preliminary approval in the next month, with necessary changes made to address the court’s concerns. The Court will reconsider preliminary approval of the class settlement at that time.

“We appreciate the court’s careful scrutiny of the proposed settlement and believe this brings us one step closer to bringing adequate relief to the many in need due to Hyundai and Kia’s negligence,” Steve Berman, managing partner and co-founder of Hagens Berman, said. “The court’s review is an important step in the process, and we are more than happy to accommodate any necessary changes.”