Maryland unemployment drops for 6th straight month

The record run of low unemployment in Maryland reached its sixth straight month as the state reported a drop of 0.2 percentage points to 1.8% in preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

According to the survey data, Maryland also gained 2,000 jobs in July. The other services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,500 jobs. Additional sectors that created jobs included leisure and hospitality (600), public sector (600), mining, logging and construction (400) and information (100).

Sectors that experienced a decline were professional and business services (1,200), financial activities (300), private education and health services (300), manufacturing (200) and trade, transportation and utilities (200).