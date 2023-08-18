Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Towson seeks state guidance after AG’s office says program approval was ‘of no effect’

Jack Hogan//August 18, 2023

Home>Government>

Towson seeks state guidance after AG’s office says program approval was ‘of no effect’

Towson seeks state guidance after AG’s office says program approval was ‘of no effect’

By Jack Hogan

//August 18, 2023

Towson University is seeking direction from the state government after the Office of the Attorney General said that a state commission’s approval vote for a new doctorate program was “of no effect,” a university spokeswoman said Friday.

“TU awaits additional guidance from (the Maryland Higher Education Commission) on next steps in this process, given the unprecedented circumstances just days before the start of the fall term,” university spokeswoman Jamie Abell said in a statement.

Towson’s fall semester begins Aug. 28, and the university has enrolled an inaugural class of doctoral students for its Ph.D. in business analytics.

It’s unclear whether the Maryland Higher Education, which establishes statewide policies for public and private colleges and universities, will follow the Office of the Attorney General’s guidance and vote again on Towson’s program.

As of Friday, the commission was “reviewing all guidance received” from the Office of the Attorney General, spokeswoman Rhonda Wardlaw said in a statement.

“The commission is dedicated to ensuring that all procedural requirements are met when engaging in academic program review,” Wardlaw said.

A statement from the Towson University also pointed to recent support from the University System of Maryland, the state’s public higher education system that includes Towson and 11 other schools.

“To be clear, the Attorney General has only determined that the voting process at MHEC was flawed, this is not a statement about program duplication,” University System of Maryland spokesman Mike Lurie said in a statement Thursday.

A chief counsel in the Office of the Attorney General wrote Thursday that a state commission’s closed-session vote to approve Towson’s new program was “of no effect” and that the commission is likely required to vote again.

“From a legal standpoint, it is as if the commission had not yet voted at all,” wrote Patrick Hughes, chief counsel for opinions and advice.

The letter was considered guidance from the Office of the Attorney General, rather than an official opinion.

Immediately following the release of the letter on Thursday, Towson spokesman Sean Welsh said in a statement that, “we remain absolutely committed to supporting those students who have, in good faith, enrolled in this program as classes are set to begin in less than two weeks.”

Welsh said the Office of the Attorney General’s finding of an “administrative error” doesn’t “have any impact upon the merits for the program’s approval.”

The university received approval for its program in a controversial June vote from the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

With seven out of 12 members present, the commission voted 4-3 in a closed-session meeting to allow Towson to establish its program.

The commission’s decision reversed a previous ruling from Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs Emily Dow that denied approval for the program on the grounds that it was unreasonably duplicative of two concentrations within Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration. Towson challenged that decision.

Towson has come under fire from Morgan State President David K. Wilson and school supporters for creating a program that’s unfairly duplicative of an offering at Morgan State — one of Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities.

Wilson said he was pleased with the attorney general’s guidance, saying “we look forward to moving beyond this episode.”

The organization Maryland HBCU Advocates earlier this week called for The Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education — the lead plaintiff in a 15-year lawsuit alleging Maryland underfunded its historically Black colleges and universities for years that ended in 2021 with a $577 million settlement — to petition the U.S. District Court to issue an injunction to prevent Towson’s implementation of its program by no later than Monday.

In a statement Thursday, Maryland HBCU Advocates spokeswoman Sharon Blake said the Office of the Attorney General’s guidance upheld the previous settlement.

“This incident points to the need for ongoing oversight and advocacy to ensure equity and parity in Maryland higher education,” Blake said.

Related Content

Maryland unemployment drops for 6th straight month

The record run of low unemployment in Maryland reached its sixth straight month as the state reported a drop o[...]

August 18, 2023

Md. commission’s vote to approve Towson University program was ‘of no effect,’ AG ...

The Office of the Attorney General wrote to the Maryland Higher Education Commission that its vote to approve [...]

August 17, 2023
Naval Air Station Patuxent River is headquarters to the Naval Air Systems Command, the U.S. Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, the Naval Air Station Port Operations and the United States Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes, and is responsible for the ship/shore/air excellence integration supporting the Navy’s principal flight and ground test activity. (File photo)

Naval Air Station Patuxent River awards $349M water management contract

Naval Air Station Patuxent River awarded a 50-year contract for its water distribution and wastewater collecti[...]

August 17, 2023
President Barack Obama stands with, from left, Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Bahrain Crown Prince Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalif; Deputy Prime Minister of Oman, Sayyid Fahad Bin Mahmood Al Said; Kuwait's Emir Sheik Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; Obama; Qatar's Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani; Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef; and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain after meeting at Camp David in Maryland, on May 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

In Camp David summit, Biden hopes for a breakthrough in Japan-South Korea relations

On Friday, President Joe Biden will reach for his own place in Camp David lore, hosting Japan's prime minister[...]

August 17, 2023

House Oversight Committee member asks chairman to refer Dan Snyder to DOJ for investigation

A U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform member wants former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to b[...]

August 16, 2023
Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, looks at a culvert along the north fork of Newaukum Creek near Enumclaw, Washington, on June 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish

The Biden administration announced nearly $200 million in grants to upgrade tunnels that carry streams beneath[...]

August 16, 2023

Editors Picks

Towson seeks state guidance after AG’s office says program approval was &#[...]

18/8/2023

Md. commission’s vote to approve Towson University program was ‘of n[...]

17/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court finds defendant’s right to speedy trial not violated

17/8/2023
A U.S. Supreme Court police officer walks by during a voting rights rally, at the Supreme Court on Oct. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Md. Supreme Court will wait on SCOTUS before deciding gun case

17/8/2023
Marylin Pierre

Md. high court cautions bar counsel to avoid investigations when an election loo[...]

16/8/2023

Commentary

More News

A sign for WeWork is displayed at the workspace-sharing office in the borough of Manhattan in New York on Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

What to know after WeWork sounded alarm on its ability to stay in business

18/8/2023
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader in Jan. 6 c[...]

18/8/2023
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

18/8/2023
In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Judge who ordered Southwest lawyers get religious-liberty training delays action

17/8/2023

2 Florida men sentenced to federal prison for participating in US Capitol riot

17/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar