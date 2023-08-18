Towson seeks state guidance after AG’s office says program approval was ‘of no effect’

Towson University is seeking direction from the state government after the Office of the Attorney General said that a state commission’s approval vote for a new doctorate program was “of no effect,” a university spokeswoman said Friday.

“TU awaits additional guidance from (the Maryland Higher Education Commission) on next steps in this process, given the unprecedented circumstances just days before the start of the fall term,” university spokeswoman Jamie Abell said in a statement.

Towson’s fall semester begins Aug. 28, and the university has enrolled an inaugural class of doctoral students for its Ph.D. in business analytics.

It’s unclear whether the Maryland Higher Education, which establishes statewide policies for public and private colleges and universities, will follow the Office of the Attorney General’s guidance and vote again on Towson’s program.

As of Friday, the commission was “reviewing all guidance received” from the Office of the Attorney General, spokeswoman Rhonda Wardlaw said in a statement.

“The commission is dedicated to ensuring that all procedural requirements are met when engaging in academic program review,” Wardlaw said.

A statement from the Towson University also pointed to recent support from the University System of Maryland, the state’s public higher education system that includes Towson and 11 other schools.

“To be clear, the Attorney General has only determined that the voting process at MHEC was flawed, this is not a statement about program duplication,” University System of Maryland spokesman Mike Lurie said in a statement Thursday.

A chief counsel in the Office of the Attorney General wrote Thursday that a state commission’s closed-session vote to approve Towson’s new program was “of no effect” and that the commission is likely required to vote again.

“From a legal standpoint, it is as if the commission had not yet voted at all,” wrote Patrick Hughes, chief counsel for opinions and advice.

The letter was considered guidance from the Office of the Attorney General, rather than an official opinion.

Immediately following the release of the letter on Thursday, Towson spokesman Sean Welsh said in a statement that, “we remain absolutely committed to supporting those students who have, in good faith, enrolled in this program as classes are set to begin in less than two weeks.”

Welsh said the Office of the Attorney General’s finding of an “administrative error” doesn’t “have any impact upon the merits for the program’s approval.”

The university received approval for its program in a controversial June vote from the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

With seven out of 12 members present, the commission voted 4-3 in a closed-session meeting to allow Towson to establish its program.

The commission’s decision reversed a previous ruling from Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs Emily Dow that denied approval for the program on the grounds that it was unreasonably duplicative of two concentrations within Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration. Towson challenged that decision.

Towson has come under fire from Morgan State President David K. Wilson and school supporters for creating a program that’s unfairly duplicative of an offering at Morgan State — one of Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities.

Wilson said he was pleased with the attorney general’s guidance, saying “we look forward to moving beyond this episode.”

The organization Maryland HBCU Advocates earlier this week called for The Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education — the lead plaintiff in a 15-year lawsuit alleging Maryland underfunded its historically Black colleges and universities for years that ended in 2021 with a $577 million settlement — to petition the U.S. District Court to issue an injunction to prevent Towson’s implementation of its program by no later than Monday.

In a statement Thursday, Maryland HBCU Advocates spokeswoman Sharon Blake said the Office of the Attorney General’s guidance upheld the previous settlement.

“This incident points to the need for ongoing oversight and advocacy to ensure equity and parity in Maryland higher education,” Blake said.