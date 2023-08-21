Best Lawyers in America | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Sixteen Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorneys have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for 2024 across three categories: The Best Lawyers in America, Lawyer of the Year and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in recognition of their excellence in practice. Congratulations to our 2024 Best Lawyers!

