Judge to weigh whether PG County cop’s racist texts are protected speech

Madeleine O'Neill//August 21, 2023

By Madeleine O'Neill

//August 21, 2023

The judge based his preliminary decision on statistical evidence indicating the department's promotional system has an “adverse impact” on officers of color, as shown by their low promotion rates. (Washington Post/Matt McClain)
Maryland’s intermediate appellate court questioned whether a Prince George’s County police officer’s racist text messages are protected by the First Amendment in a new decision that sent the case back to a circuit judge for reconsideration.

The lower court judge will have to weigh, for a second time, whether the officer’s texts are protected speech for which he cannot be disciplined by the county police department.

The Prince George’s County Police Department sought to bring disciplinary charges against the officer, Cpl. Anthony Brooke, after discovering the texts during an investigation into another police officer in October 2020.

The messages show Brooke celebrating homicides in the majority Black county, in one case texting another officer “3 Homicides in (District 4) last night. I LOVE IT.”

Brooke also texted that “hearing about (homicides) like that and just imagining the whole block out there screaming and crying brings true warmth and happiness to my heart,” according to court records.

In one text, Brooke included a photograph of a Black man in a “hospital bed with bandages over his forehead and his eye swollen shut,” according to the Maryland Appellate Court’s opinion.

“This one felt glorious last night,” Brooke texted about the photo.

Brooke also repeatedly claimed in the texts that white officers are better at policing than Black officers, whom he characterized as lazy, and referred to people using terms like “savages” and “animals.”

Before the police department held a disciplinary hearing about the texts, Brooke filed a complaint in Prince George’s County Circuit Court arguing that he was protected under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

The LEOBR, which was repealed in 2022, provided broad protections for police officers facing discipline, including the right not to be disciplined for the “lawful exercise (of) constitutional rights.” Brooke argued that being disciplined for his texts would violate his free speech rights.

Public employees enjoy protections under the First Amendment, but their rights can be limited in certain circumstances. Courts first weigh whether the speech in question involves “a matter of public concern,” which is protected.

Court records show that Prince George’s County Circuit Judge Robin D. Gill Bright found Brooke’s texts to be protected speech in December 2021.

“The court cannot find that (Brooke’s) speech was purely personal, but speech that is a ‘subject of general interest and of value and concern to the public,’ ” the judge wrote, according to the Appellate Court’s opinion.

A three-judge panel of the Appellate Court vacated the lower court’s decision and remanded the case for further consideration.

“The circuit court held, in effect, that racist texts by a police officer are, by definition, a matter of public concern,” Judge Dan Friedman wrote for the panel.

“We hold that the circuit court erred by misapplying the legal test of whether Brooke’s text messages involved matters of public concern. While we certainly agree that it can and does cause concern to the public when a police officer sends racist text messages, we don’t agree that sending such text messages makes the subject matter of those text messages one of public concern,” Friedman wrote.

The case will now return to the circuit judge for additional findings. If the judge determines any of the text messages do not involve a matter of public concern, the case will return to the police department for disciplinary proceedings.

“We’ll be prepared to supply the court with whatever information it needs to make these findings,” said Brooke’s lawyer, William C. Brennan.

A spokesman for Prince George’s County did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. The county police department said in an email that Brooke is on administrative duty.

Brooke was also indicted earlier this year on a misconduct in office charge. He was accused of assaulting a person during an arrest on Feb. 23, 2021, the Washington Post reported.

The charge has since been dismissed and is no longer visible in Maryland Case Search. Brennan said he successfully sought to have the case dismissed because of a statute of limitations issue.

The state has appealed the judge’s decision to throw out the criminal case against Brooke.

