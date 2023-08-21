Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lockheed Martin lands $816M contract to deliver 36 satellites for Space Development Agency

Daily Record Staff//August 21, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 21, 2023

The Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin an $816 million contract to build 36 Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) Beta satellites.

T2TL is part of an overarching plan to strengthen deterrence with more resilient space architectures for beyond line-of-sight (BLOS) targeting, data transport, and advanced missile detection and tracking.

The T2TL Beta variant satellites will work in tandem with SDA’s Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 networks. They will advance the initial warfighting capability with targeted technology enhancements, mission-focused payload configurations, and increased integration.

T2TL Beta will consist of 72 satellites and will be deployed into orbit over a series of launches beginning in 2026 and will undergo a continuous checkout and commissioning process for acceptance into operations. With this award, Lockheed Martin will deliver at least 88 data communications satellites for SDA’s low-Earth orbit military constellation. The company’s 10 Tranche 0 Transport Layer (T0TL) satellites will launch in 2023, while its 42 Tranche 1 satellites are in production and on track for a 2024 launch.

Lockheed Martin will deliver advanced technology on its T2TL Beta satellites to enable the proliferated global network and maintain the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture’s technological and military advantages in space through a hybrid enterprise.

To deliver and innovate at speed and scale, Lockheed Martin recently opened a 20,000 square-foot small satellite processing center that is scaled to efficiently assemble, integrate and test smallsats. The facility, which will house Lockheed Martin’s T1TL and T2TL Beta satellites, features six parallel assembly lines and dedicated test chambers to deliver 180 satellites or more per year.

