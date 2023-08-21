Md. high court agrees to weigh qualified immunity for police in Gaines case

The Maryland Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal in the 2016 fatal police shooting of Korryn Gaines that raises questions about the extent of qualified immunity extended to police officers.

On Aug. 11, the high court granted certiorari to the appeal filed by the Gaines family and set out the constitutional issues on which the case will be reviewed, including whether the law enforcement officer who fired the fatal shot was entitled to qualified immunity with respect to the family’s substantive due process claim.

The legal standard for qualified immunity is a two-part test. A court must determine whether facts alleged or shown by the plaintiff “make out a violation of a constitutional right” and whether the right was “‘clearly established’ at the time of the defendant’s alleged misconduct.”

In September 2016, the Gaines family filed a civil complaint against Baltimore County in Baltimore County Circuit Court claiming federal civil rights violations under the Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, and Fourteenth amendments, in addition to violations of the Maryland Declaration of Rights, among other claims.

The complaint alleged excessive force, which was “objectively and subjectively unreasonable,” claiming appellees violated the plaintiffs’ rights by “acting in a way that was so reckless and/or irresponsible as to be shocking to the conscious.”

On Aug. 1, 2016, two Baltimore County police officers entered Gaines’ apartment, attempting to serve arrest warrants stemming from a traffic stop. When police entered, they found Gaines sitting on the floor holding a shotgun pointed at the front door. The officers retreated and called for backup.

After a six-hour standoff, Gaines retreated to the kitchen with her 5-year-old son Kodi. Police said that at one point Gaines pointed a shotgun at an officer, prompting an exchange of fire that killed her and injured Kodi.

Gaines livestreamed portions of the incident on social media before police cut off her access.

Prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges against police, but the Gaines family filed a civil lawsuit.

At trial, an expert for the Gaines family testified that use of force by police was “excessive and unnecessary” and in violation of the Baltimore County Police Department policy, while the expert testifying on behalf of the police said officers’ use of force was objectively reasonable and consistent with accepted standards of police policy and training.

The defense expert further testified that Gaines’ raised shotgun presented an immediate deadly threat and that police would have had “no choice but to use lethal force to resolve it.”

The trial court found for the Gaines family, concluding that the shooting was not objectively reasonable. The court awarded the family a total of nearly $33 million. A Baltimore County judge overturned the award; his ruling was later reversed by the Maryland Appellate Court.

Leslie Hershfield, attorney for the family, on Monday expressed gratitude that the state’s high court agreed to review the case.

“We hope to have a thorough review by the Supreme Court of the issues that we raised in the second appeal,” Hershfield said. “We’re looking forward to a full argument on those issues before the Supreme Court.”

Hershfield said arguments should take place at the end of this year.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department declined comment.