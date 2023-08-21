Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Port of Baltimore welcomes largest container ship to visit Maryland

Daily Record Staff//August 21, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Port of Baltimore welcomes largest container ship to visit Maryland

Port of Baltimore welcomes largest container ship to visit Maryland

By Daily Record Staff

//August 21, 2023

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore on Monday welcomed the largest container ship ever to visit Maryland with the arrival of the Evergreen Ever Max at Seagirt Marine Terminal.

The vessel weighs 165,350 tons and has the capacity to handle 15,432 Twenty-foot Equivalent (TEU) containers. Maryland’s port is capable of accommodating massive container ships because of its infrastructure: the Port of Baltimore has a 50-foot-deep channel and an array of the ultra-large, Neo-Panamax cranes needed to serve a vessel of this size.

At about 1,200 feet in length, the Ever Max is longer than four football fields. Previously, the largest container ship to visit the Port of Baltimore was another Evergreen vessel, the Triton, which first visited in 2019 and has a capacity of 14,424-TEU containers.

At about 1,200 feet in length, the Ever Max is longer than four football fields. Previously, the largest container ship to visit the Port of Baltimore was another Evergreen vessel, the Triton, which first visited in 2019 and has a capacity of 14,424-TEU containers. (Photo courtesy of Port of Baltimore)

The Port of Baltimore continues to have a strong 2023. The most recent figures through May show major commodities at the state-owned, public marine terminals such as roll-on/roll-off farm and construction equipment, containers and general cargo are all up year to date compared to 2022. Roll-on/roll-off cargo is up 30%, containers are up 10% and general cargo is up 8%.

The 2023 start follows an outstanding 2022, when the port handled a record $74.3 billion in foreign cargo and established other new records for roll-on/roll-off, containers, general cargo and forest products despite worldwide supply chain issues.

The port’s rising container business will be further buoyed by the ongoing CSX-owned Howard Street Tunnel expansion project in Baltimore, which will allow for double-stacked container rail cars, clearing a longtime hurdle for the port and giving the East Coast seamless double-stack capacity from Maine to Florida. The project involves clearance improvements in the 127-year-old tunnel and at 21 other locations between Baltimore and Philadelphia. With the tunnel expansion project, Baltimore will be able to send double stacked containers by rail into the Ohio Valley and onto Chicago.

The Howard Street Tunnel project benefits from public-private investment from the federal government, Maryland, CSX, and others. It is scheduled to be completed in 2026 and is expected to increase the Port’s business by about 160,000 containers annually. It also will generate about 6,550 construction jobs and an additional 7,300 jobs from the increased business.

Maryland’s Port of Baltimore currently generates about 15,300 direct jobs with nearly 140,000 jobs overall linked to Port activities. The port ranks first among the nation’s ports for volume of autos and light trucks, roll on/roll off heavy farm and construction machinery, and imported gypsum. It ranks 11th among major U.S. ports for foreign cargo handled and ninth for total foreign cargo value. The port is responsible for nearly $3.3 billion in personal wages and salaries, $2.6 billion in business revenues and $395 million in state and local tax revenues annually.

s

Related Content

Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court agrees to weigh qualified immunity for police in Gaines case

The Maryland Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal in a fatal police shooting that raises questions about[...]

August 21, 2023

Lockheed Martin lands $816M contract to deliver 36 satellites for Space Development Agency

The Space Development Agency has awarded Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin an $816 million contract to build 36 s[...]

August 21, 2023
The judge based his preliminary decision on statistical evidence indicating the department's promotional system has an “adverse impact” on officers of color, as shown by their low promotion rates. (Washington Post/Matt McClain)

Judge to weigh whether PG County cop’s racist texts are protected speech

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court questioned whether a Prince George’s County police officer’s rac[...]

August 21, 2023

Baltimore-based Fearless expands into 2 business divisions, secures $17M in financing

Baltimore-based Fearless announced the establishment of a new division and a $17 million commitment in funding[...]

August 21, 2023
The Metrorail station at Dulles International Airport is seen on Nov. 2, 2022, in Chantilly, Virginia, with the terminal in the background. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

Maryland man charged with ISIS-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack

A Maryland man charged with planning an Islamic State-inspired attack pleaded guilty to engaging in a separate[...]

August 21, 2023

Maryland troopers on leave after shooting suspect who lunged at them with knife, police say

Two Maryland state troopers are on administrative leave after shooting a man who police said lunged at them wi[...]

August 21, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court agrees to weigh qualified immunity for police in Gaines case

21/8/2023
The judge based his preliminary decision on statistical evidence indicating the department's promotional system has an “adverse impact” on officers of color, as shown by their low promotion rates. (Washington Post/Matt McClain)

Judge to weigh whether PG County cop’s racist texts are protected speech

21/8/2023

Towson University seeks state guidance after AG’s office objects to doctor[...]

18/8/2023

Baltimore’s suit against Hyundai and Kia continues as judge declines separ[...]

18/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court finds defendant’s right to speedy trial not violated

17/8/2023

Commentary

More News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance on July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

House Republicans subpoena IRS and FBI agents involved in Hunter Biden case

21/8/2023
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution, on Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Initial online search spurring raid on Kansas newspaper was legal, state agency [...]

21/8/2023
This undated photo provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, shows the FRT-15 made by Rare Breed Triggers, an after-market device for AR-15-style rifles that allows them to shoot seemingly as fast as fully automatic weapons. A lawsuit, being heard in federal court, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, includes numerous civil fraud counts against Rare Breed, alleging the company defrauded customers by telling them the triggers are legal and conspired to defraud the government by failing to get ATF approval before selling the devices, among other accusations. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives via AP)

ATF, gun rights advocates battle over whether forced-reset triggers are illegal [...]

21/8/2023
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling appeal fr[...]

21/8/2023
Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation trial in Santa Maria, California, on May 25, 2005. (Aaron Lambert/Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool)

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

21/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar