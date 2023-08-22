4 finalists named for Maryland bar counsel job after first nominee rejected

Maryland’s Attorney Grievance Commission has named four new finalists to lead the Office of Bar Counsel after a previous nominee failed to win approval from the state Supreme Court.

The new finalists are drawn from a second round of applications for the job — an unusually drawn-out process for a position that has only been held by four people since the office was created in 1975.

According to an undated notice on the Attorney Grievance Commission’s website, the four finalists are:

James B. Astrachan, a partner at Goodell, DeVries, Leech & Dann LLP;

Thomas DeGonia, a partner at Ethridge, Quinn, Kemp, Rowan & Hartinger;

Virginia S. “Jenny” Hovermill, an assistant attorney general in the criminal appeals division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office;

Phillip R. Zuber, a partner at Sasscer, Clagett & Butcher.

Zuber said he is grateful to be considered for the position.

“I am looking forward to the interview with the Commission and meeting those bar association committees who wish to interview me,” Zuber said.

Hovermill said that she is “pleased to have been selected a finalist along with this impressive group” and declined to comment further because the selection process in ongoing.

Astrachan and DeGonia could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. DeGonia’s automatic email response said he is trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court until next week.

The bar counsel job became available earlier this year when Lydia E. Lawless, who previously held the position, stepped down in March after nearly six years on the job. Lawless was the first woman to serve as bar counsel.

Since Lawless left, acting Bar Counsel Erin A. Risch has been leading the office. She left the office last week, however, and Dolores O. Ridgell, a former assistant bar counsel, has been named acting bar counsel.

Bar counsel investigates and prosecutes lawyers accused of misconduct and handles a number of other issues, including petitioning for conservatorship when an attorney dies or becomes incapacitated.

The office has a staff of about 25 people and an annual budget of over $4 million.

Maryland’s Attorney Grievance Commission picks finalists for the bar counsel job and receives public comment on their qualifications. The commission’s choice for bar counsel is subject to approval from the Maryland Supreme Court.

The commission previously announced two other finalists for the bar counsel job: D. Michael Lyles, the city attorney for Annapolis, and John J. Kuchno, deputy chief of litigation in the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Lyles said last month that he was nominated for the job but then rejected by the state Supreme Court. The judiciary declined to comment on the reasons for the decision, calling the issue a personnel matter. Kuchno has not responded to requests for comment.

Comments on the new batch of finalists are due to the Attorney Grievance Commission by Sept. 1.

(Editor’s note: Astrachan also serves as the chair of The Daily Record’s Editorial Advisory Board, a group of attorneys who serve voluntarily and independent of the newspaper and offer viewpoints on legal issues of the day.)