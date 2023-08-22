Comcast Rise awards 100 Baltimore businesses with grant packages

Comcast on Tuesday announced the names of the 100 businesses in Baltimore that will receive comprehensive grant packages, which include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule and a technology makeover.

The recipients are among more than 13,500 entrepreneurs nationwide, and 180 small businesses in Baltimore, who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program to date. Comcast RISE is committed to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program was created to help businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth.

The cities from which recipients were chosen in this round include Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, were announced and will be awarded in September.

For the full list of Baltimore City Comcast RISE grant recipients, go here.

Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover.

The program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities achieve stronger economic growth.