Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s counties

Jack Hogan//August 22, 2023

By Jack Hogan

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, second from right and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, center, testifyat a January 2020 hearing in Annapolis. (AP File Photo)

After several years of bolstering services with federal COVID relief dollars, Maryland’s county governments have been deciding what to continue funding and how to spend the dwindling money still available.

Elected officials are making these decisions at a time when revenue projections are indicating budget shortfalls as soon as next year.

Multiple rounds of federal COVID-19 assistance — which most recently included $350 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that Congress passed in 2021 — have helped state, territorial, local and tribal governments across the country respond to the public health emergency.

“The approach has been to care for the needs of our residents today while looking ahead and making sure that we’re going to be able to make the kinds of investments that will allow us to continue to take care of them,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a recent interview at the Maryland Association of Counties’ (MACo) annual summer conference in Ocean City.

Alsobrooks said her administration used relief funding for rental assistance, food delivery programs, stormwater management and youth mentoring programs to combat surging crime rates.

The federal assistance was meant to temporarily bolster human services, and county governments have sought to continue programs and services that began or improved because of ARPA funding.

Julia Glanz, an assistant secretary for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, warned against counties adding ARPA-funded programs to their annual operating budgets. She said the added costs can be a risk for counties.

“Train your budgets to not rely on this money,” Glanz said during a recent panel at the MACo conference.

Lawmakers entered the last legislative session with a multibillion-dollar surplus, but Maryland is now projected to have a $418 million deficit for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2024, according to the Department of Legislative Services.

The state is projected to reach a $1.8 billion deficit for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2027, in large part because of the expectation that the costs of implementing comprehensive education reform through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future will outpace the money lawmakers have set aside for it.

Alsobrooks said she expects the next couple of years will be “very rough” and “very challenging” financially for county governments.

Gov. Wes Moore shared a similar message during a speech to close out the four-day conference, saying Maryland can no longer bolster services with federal COVID relief or historic stock market performances as the state reckons with projected budget shortfalls and lackluster economic growth over the last few years.

“We need to ramp up restraint as we approach this new year,” Moore said to the audience of state and local government officials and insiders. “As much as I wanna say yes, you’re gonna hear some no’s.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has added some program costs to the county’s budget to ensure their continuation once ARPA funds are no longer available.

Olszewski said in an interview that his county can pay for some ARPA-funded programs with capital budget money or grant funding, while other programs were considered one-time deals, “a shot in the arm to try to get some capacity built or have some infrastructure delivered, and then we’ll move on.”

Baltimore County used part of its federal assistance allocation to establish a community development organization in Randallstown, which now has a board of directors and plans to hire staff members. Olszewski said he expects the organization will become self-sufficient.

“That’s not to say that we might not have to put some state and/or local resources behind their work, but the structure and the functions were enabled because of the recovery dollars,” Olszewski said in an interview.

The federal government already allocated funding to state and local governments, but state agencies are still working to get ARPA money to county and municipal governments.

As of June, Maryland had been allocated a total of $12.8 billion in ARPA funding since 2021, including $9.5 billion for the state government and more than $3 billion for local governments, according to the state’s Department of Budget and Management.

David Trolio, director of the Cecil County Department of Community Services, said during a MACo conference forum that county officials had just signed off on ARPA grant agreements that begin in August, including for victim services. Some of the grants don’t come with a sunset period.

“There’s a belief that the ARPA dollars are done,” Trolio said. “If I look across all of our areas that were receiving these funds, they’re not.”

