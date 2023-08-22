Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

August 22, 2023

Full Time position – 40 hours per week Salary Range: $125,000 – $175,000 based on experience.

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, LTD, and 401(k) Schedule: Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 5:00 pm (in-person position) The ideal candidate must be currently licensed and able to practice law in MD and able to practice law as in-house general counsel in MD. Admission to and in good standing with the MD Bar. Will have a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from an accredited law school, BS/BA from an accredited college or university and a minimum of either (8) years’ experience as a licensed attorney in a corporate law practice at a major firm and/or as an in-house general counsel. Extensive senior managerial and executive experience in leadership roles is a plus and ability to establish and maintain strong relationships across all business units. Leisure World of Maryland Corporation (LWMC) located in Silver Spring Maryland, is an organization managing 29 community associations representing over 5,600 homes and extensive Trust operations. LWMC is seeking an experienced professional to serve in the role of In-House General Counsel. Reporting directly to the General manager, this senior leadership role will be responsible for providing legal advice, guidance, and strategies to LWMC on an array of legal, policy, compliance, ethical, contractual, and reputational issues to the executive team, various departments, board members and Mutuals.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND BASIC DUTIES · Providing legal counsel and support on various contracts such as governing documents, vendor contracts, creating templates, negotiating terms, and drafting and reviewing contracts. · Overseeing the legal matters of the organization and community, including acting as the organization’s legal representative and providing legal advice and guidance to company staff. · Crafting and reviewing legal strategy in response to any litigation. · Attending and participating in Board Meetings and Executive sessions of the organization. · Facilitating filings of licensing forms and other statutory requirements. · Communicating with outside counsel and coordinating and working closely with outside counsel on complex legal matters as needed. · Managing various small departments of staff as assigned. · Assisting in corporate compliance and governance matters. · Advising on legal risks and liabilities associated with the organization’s strategic priorities. · Advising the organization on legal matters related to residential property management, real estate, tenants’ rights, and disputes. · Acting as a liaison between the company and residents/customers to collect debts and resolve outstanding balances owed including collection efforts and communications for same, some amount of litigation to pursue recovery if necessary, and coordinating with outside counsel.

If interested, please apply to: https://lwmc.applicantpro.com/jobs AND send your interest and resume to [email protected]

