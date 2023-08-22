McCormick to participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Hunt Valley-based spice maker McCormick & Co., Inc. will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Sept. 5.

Representing McCormick will be incoming President & CEO Brendan Foley and Executive Vice President and CFO Mike Smith. A live audio webcast of the session will be available via the McCormick website, ir.mccormick.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

Founded in 1889, McCormick has $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories.