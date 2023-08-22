Morgan State receives $400K research grant to study trauma on student performance

Morgan State University announced Tuesday that it received a three-year $399,747 research grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute for Education Studies (IES).

The grant will be used to prepare minority-serving institution faculty members to conduct high-quality education research that advances knowledge pertaining to the impact of trauma-informed teaching practices in online learning environments. The three-year grant is only the second of its kind to be awarded to a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) by the Department of Education.

The principal investigator for the grant-funded research is Virginia L. Byrne, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Higher Education and Student Affairs in the Department of Advanced Studies, Leadership and Policy within the School of Education and Urban Studies (SEUS) at the university. Byrne’s research study, titled “The Learning and Engaging at a Distance (LEAD) Initiative: Exploring Trauma-Informed Online Teaching Practices in Higher Education,” focuses on the benefits of Trauma-Informed Online Teaching (TIOT) practices for HBCU students in online classes. The study aims to improve the academic outcomes of Black and African-American college students by investigating the impact of trauma-informed teaching practices in online learning environments.

The LEAD research project will unfold in three phases beginning with a pilot study conducted among five faculty members, followed by expanded participation with 20 faculty members and their enrolled students in each subsequent phase. The comprehensive analysis of collected data will employ quantitative, qualitative and mixed methods approaches to address the research aims.